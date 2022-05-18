Happy Wednesday, everyone. D.C. United takes on NYCFC in league action this evening at 7:30pm, and before we head to Audi Field, here’s some of the news from yesterday.

Lionel Messi’s agents deny reports star will become Inter Miami player-owner - The Guardian

There was a report by an Argentinian journalist that said that Lionel Messi was coming to be a player-owner at Inter Miami. Messi’s family denied that he has made any decisions about his future, but that didn’t stop the entire world from running with it. It should be made clear that Messi is under contract until July 2023 with PSG, and so he can’t sign a precontract anywhere until January.

Poland call up Chicago Fire’s USMNT-eligible Gaga Slonina for Nations League games - MLS

Poland has called up USMNT-eligible goalkeeper Gaga Slonina for their upcoming Nations League matches. It is not clear whether the 18-year-old Chicago Fire star will accept the call up.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers: ‘Everest beckons as miraculous European adventure reaches climax’ - BBC

The Europa League Final is this afternoon at 3pm, and it should be a great match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers FC.

Chicago Fire’s Xherdan Shaqiri edges LA Galaxy’s Javier Hernandez as MLS’ highest paid - ESPNFC

The MLS player salaries are out, with Xherdan Shaqiri holding the title of most expensive MLS player. D.C. United has a total team compensation of $12.483 million, which is the 17th highest in the league. The players with the highest total compensation on the team are Edison Flores ($1.733 million), Taxi Fountas ($1.646 million), and Ola Kamara ($1.520 million).

“We’re missing a No. 9”: Clint Dempsey analyzes USMNT before Hall of Fame induction - MLS

Ahead of his induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame, USMNT GOAT Clint Dempsey speaks on how the current roster is missing a center forward that can be the difference in the World Cup.

Nottingham Forest to play Huddersfield for place in the Premier League - ESPNFC

The EFL Championship Playoff Final is set. It will be Nottingham Forest against Hudderfield Town in the Richest Match in Football. The winner will join Fulham FC and Bournemouth in earning promotion to the Premier League next season.

Vamos United!!