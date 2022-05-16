D.C. draw, Spirit/Loudoun lose & more: Freedom Kicks for 5/16/22

Hi there. Well I got word Friday afternoon my oldest was a close contact of a Covid exposure, so we’ve had a fun weekend!

Recaps of D.C. United’s 2-2 draw with Inter Miami by WaPo and MLS.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 1-0 loss to Angel City FC by us. Angels on Parade with the other side.

Loudoun winless streak hits eight in 4-2 loss (us): A couple of bad bounces in a short time, and there you go.

And for those who didn’t see it, go watch the 2nd half for a kid named Kristian Fletcher. And speaking of homegrown players:

Ian Harkes wins Player of the Year after stepping forward time after time in the big moments this season



Harkesy's best bits from 2021/22 pic.twitter.com/8eek3I6KUq — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) May 15, 2022

Why D.C. United players swear by the former swimmer who runs their ‘mental gym’ (WaPo): Nice look at someone you may not have heard of.

Chris Seitz advocates for mental health awareness in sports: “This is who I am” (MLS): Charlie gets some elaboration from Chris about his twitter rant.

