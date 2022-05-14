Loudoun United headed to Michigan to try and stop their winless streak and looked impressive early on, but some bad bounces in the first half cost them as Detroit City defeated the Red-and-White 4-2 in front of 5,256 at Keyworth Stadium, extending Loudoun’s winless streak to eight.
D.C. United had Jeremy Garay, Jacob Greene, Ted Ku-DiPietro and Hayden Sargis loaned down for this contest, with Garay the only one on the bench at the outset (Academy players Kristian Fletcher and Ignacio Alem were on the bench as well).
Loudoun had some decent chances at goal, the best being a Grant Lillard chance that deflected off Devon Amoo-Mensah (following an incisive run by Ku-DiPietro):
.@nstein_15 SAYS NO ☝️#DETvLDN | @DetroitCityFC pic.twitter.com/uSNXqklYsm— USL Championship (@USLChampionship) May 15, 2022
Lillard did eventually manage to connect, but it was at the end of an own goal following a cross from Antoine Hoppenot:
.@DetroitCityFC take the lead #DETvLDN pic.twitter.com/qSZUqmWQ1o— USL Championship (@USLChampionship) May 15, 2022
Hoppenot fed Pato Botello Paz on a cross which was blasted in for a 2-0 lead:
The buildup was there and @PatoBotello_19 finished the job #DETvLDN | @DetroitCityFC pic.twitter.com/CUYpNWktog— USL Championship (@USLChampionship) May 15, 2022
Shortly before halftime, Hoppenot struck again, finding Michael Bryant from a corner:
@Michael_ryfe off the corner! #DETvLDN | @DetroitCityFC pic.twitter.com/BlMXQPLAtE— USL Championship (@USLChampionship) May 15, 2022
Following the half (and the pro debut of Fletcher), Rhys Williams found Maxi Rodriguez open in the Loudoun area for an early fourth:
' @MaxiRodrigue21 gets in on the scoring party.#DETvLDN | @DetroitCityFC pic.twitter.com/JPkINyIizQ— USL Championship (@USLChampionship) May 15, 2022
Loudoun was able to pull one back when Greene and Michael Gamble combined play that eventually found Skage Simonsen for a goal:
Skage Simonsen scores his first professional goal after some great build-up play!#LetsRide | #DETvLDN pic.twitter.com/ICSomQWoXa— Loudoun United FC (@LoudounUnitedFC) May 15, 2022
Adding onto the action was Lillard getting his first goal for Loudoun:
A nice finish by Grant Lillard ✨#DETvLDN | @LoudounUnitedFC pic.twitter.com/N25NIGbjZO— USL Championship (@USLChampionship) May 15, 2022
The next game for Loudoun (2-7-1, 7 pts) is Sunday, May 22 at 4:00 pm when they host Memphis 901 FC.
Box Score
USL Championship Regular Season - Game 10
Detroit City FC 4 (Lillard (OG) 35, Botello Faz 39, Bryant 45+2, Rodriguez 53)
Loudoun United FC 2 (Simonsen 68, Lillard 90+2)
Lineups:
Detroit (3412): Nate Steinwashcer; Karl Ouimette, Stephen Carroll (C), Devon Amoo-Mensah; Rhys Williams, Maxi Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Diop, Deklan Wynne; Michael Bryant (Francis Atuahene 61); Pato Botello Faz (Macky Diop 61), Antoine Hoppenot (Bosh Tanyi 81)
Loudoun (343): Luis Zamudio; Rio Hope-Gund (C), Hayden Sargis (Kristian Fletcher 45), Grant Lillard; Jacob Greene, Houssou Landry (Jeremy Garay 56), Nicky Downs, Sami Guediri (Abdoul Zanne 80); Michael Gamble, Skage Simonsen (Ignacio Alem 80), Ted Ku-DiPietro
Bookings:
Detroit - Wynne 76, Amoo-Mensah 87
Loudoun - Hope-Gund 58
