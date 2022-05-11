Happy Wednesday, folks. We had a busy Tuesday, so I’ll get right to it all:

D.C. United quietly exits U.S. Open Cup with loss to rival Red Bulls - Washington Post

It was a beatdown at Audi Field last night, as DC United lost to the New York Red Bulls 3-0, ending their U.S. Open Cup hopes.

EA SPORTS FC™ is the Future of Interactive Football - EA Sports

EA Sports and FIFA have ended their 20-year partnership, and FIFA23 will be the last version of the game. After that, we will get EA Sports FC. DC United was happy to share that they will be a part of the new video game.

The most troubling Black-and-Red news yesterday was a Twitter thread by former goalkeeper Chris Seitz, who retired in the offseason. He shared some pretty raw details about some of the weight shaming he endured under former head coach Hernán Losada, and it’s something no player should have had to deal with. Take the care to read the entirety of Chris’s words.

A thread about when fitness and daily lifestyle in pro sports was taken to far. And how it can affect a pros mental health.



I will start out by saying i was one of the big boys, from year one at RSL i was a member of the fat camp. Every coach i ever had questioned my figure. — Chris Seitz ️ (@Seitzy1) May 10, 2022

In this week’s MLS Notebook over at The Athletic, it was reported that Jason Levien and Stephen Kaplan, who own United and Swansea City, inquired about purchasing the Washington Nationals. They are no longer doing that, but remain open to part ownership of the team under a different majority owner.

NEW: #DCU’s ownership did some tire-kicking on a purchase of MLB’s Washington Nationals, say sources at the club and elsewhere. They remain interested in purchasing a piece of the franchise.



That & more in @samstejskal & @PaulTenorio’s latest notebook: https://t.co/dJOEgepifI — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) May 10, 2022

Black-and-Red news keeps coming, as the team made a Garber Bucks deal to acquire an international roster slot:

In anticipation of moves in summer transfer window, D.C. United trading 160K of 2023 GAM to Portland Timbers for 2022 intl roster slot, source says. #dcu #mls #rctid — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) May 10, 2022

Does that mean that a big signing is coming?

Rooney, Vardy and a High Court legal battle: It’s………. Wagatha Christie - The Athletic

The Coleen Rooney-Rebekah Vardy trial has begun in London, and already there were some fireworks for soundbites. This thread below has some of the juicy nuggets:

In a wood-panelled Victorian courtroom in central London, after almost three years of very expensive legal arguments, Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney have just taken their seats a few feet apart for their libel trial. — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) May 10, 2022

Marcelo dropped from Lyon first team for “farting and laughing” in dressing room - ESPNFC

A Lyon player had his contract terminated earlier this season because he was—you are reading this right—farting too much in the locker room and joking around. That’s a smelly way to go.

Dave Johnson on the magic of sports, his remarkable soccer broadcasting career, and battling multiple sclerosis - Soccer America

Dave Johnson, our local hero of a broadcaster and a national treasure, talks about some of the great moments he’s witnessed in the game of soccer and how he keeps on being the star he is even in the face of multiple sclerosis.

Champions League set to include eight match group stage - ESPNFC

The Champions League is set to reformat in 2024 from a 32-team tournament to a 36-team tournament, and each team would play 8 matches in the group stage.

Enjoy your Wednesday, everyone.