Tuesday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United’s kids training across the pond, Wagatha Christie heads to the West End, World Cup cringe, and more

According to Steve Goff of the Washington Post, a number of young D.C. United players are training with Swansea City this offseason. Ted Ku-DiPietro, Matai Akinmboni, and Luis Zamudio were cited as being in training across the pond.

Major League Soccer is getting in on the World Cup action. MLS announced the MLS Qatar Quest Bracket Challenge. Fans who correctly predict World Cup matches could be eligible to win prizes, including season tickets for their favorite MLS club.

An interview with Qatar FIFA World Cup Ambassador Khalid Salman further reinforced problematic stances on the LGBTQ+ community. The interview with Salman is the latest in a long line of concerns surrounding the 2022 World Cup that range from the human rights situation to the safety of visiting supporters from marginalized groups.

The Wagatha Christie saga is the gift that keeps on giving. In addition to a made-for-television drama and an exclusive documentary, there will also be a West End production. Casting was just announced for the “verbatim production,” with Laura Dos Santos playing Coleen Rooney and Lucy May Barker cast as Rebekah Vardy.

