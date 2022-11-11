Friday Freedom Kicks: DC United acquire Derrick Williams, USWNT lose to Germany, MLS expansion draft, and more

It’s a rainy Friday in the District of Columbia, so let’s stay inside and talk about soccer!

D.C. United acquired defender Derrick Williams from the Los Angeles Galaxy this week for $180,000 in 2024 general allocation money. The Galaxy had previously paid D.C. $125,000 for Williams’s discovery rights.

The Washington Spirit haven’t announced any player trades or acquisitions yet this offseason, but they closed applications today on a number of technical staff positions, as they prepare to build up their medical and performance staff under Senior Director of Performance, Medical and Innovation Dawn Scott.

The US Women’s National Team — including Spirit players Andi Sullivan, Trinity Rodman, and Ashley Sanchez — took on Germany last night in Fort Lauderdale...and lost. This is the USWNT’s third loss in a row, after defeats by England and Spain last month. The US and Germany will play again Sunday at 5 p.m. in New Jersey (and on ESPN). Maybe Spirit forward Ashley Hatch will get a chance to play this time; coach Vlatko Andonovski needs to make some kind of change to get the team a win.

The MLS expansion draft begins tonight at 7 p.m. St. Louis City FC will draft up to 5 players from the eligible players list to build up their new team. DC United players are safe from selection after Charlotte FC chose Joseph Mora in last year’s expansion draft, but this draft has the possibility to shake up a number of teams in the league. Find ways to watch in the link.

Just for fun, here’s Washington Spirit goalkeeper and baking aficionado Aubrey Kingsbury mic’ed up and opining on the best cookies:

Have a good weekend everyone! Remember to thank your favorite veteran today!