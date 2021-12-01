USWNT draw Australia, NYCFC beats New England in MLS Cup Playoffs, and more: Freedom Kicks for December 1, 2021

Happy Wednesday, everyone. The Freedom Kicks are coming out late today, and it’s mainly because 1) it was my birthday yesterday, and 2) there was a ton of news that came out. So, let’s get into it all!

USWNT, Australia battle to 1-1 draw in final friendly of 2021 - SSFC

Ashley Hatch scored another one for the USWNT, but an unlucky deflection leads to a late equalizer as the USWNT settle for a 1-1 draw with Australia.

Recap: New England Revolution 2 (3), New York City FC 2 (5) - MLS

The Supporters’ Shield winners are out after a wild match that went to penalties. NYCFC beats the New England Revolution and move on to the conference finals. The conference finals are now set: NYCFC vs. Philadelphia, Portland vs. Real Salt Lake.

USWNT stock watch after Australia friendlies: Casey Murphy and Emily Fox up, but who has work to do? - ESPNFC

Trinity Rodman and Mallory Pugh are listed as players whose USWNT stock are down after opting out of this most recent camp. We’ll see if Rodman will be called into the January training camp that is expected to be held. Casey Murphy is listed as one of the players whose stock is up after 2 terrific performances.

Speaking of Casey Murphy, our very own Jason Anderson is on the EQZ Podcast to talk USWNT vs. Australia and the #1 goalkeeper debate that appears to be brewing.

Sam Mewis traded to Kansas City Current - SSFC

Sam Mewis is off to Kansas City in a shock deal. The North Carolina Courage now only has 1 USWNT-allocated player in Lynn Williams, who they can protect in the upcoming expansion draft.

Speaking of trades, the Washington Spirit appear to be losing a fan favorite:

With NWSL expansion draft looming and only allowed to protect nine players, champion Washington Spirit trading left back Tegan McGrady to newcomer San Diego Wave, sources say. Details expected Wednesday. Many deals expected around the league in coming weeks. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) December 1, 2021

And in another shocking move, Sarah Gorden appears to be off to LA:

SOURCES: Have been informed that Chicago Red Stars defender Sarah Gorden could be heading to Angel City FC in a move to be announced at a later time. The 2021 defender of the year candidate has been with her hometown club since being drafted in 2016. #NWSL — Sandra ⚽️ (@SandHerrera_) November 30, 2021

Yes, Atlanta United should bring back Yamil Asad - Dirty South Soccer

With Yamil Asad not coming back to D.C. United, Atlanta United fans want him back.

Ellen White becomes England’s all-time top goal scorer as Lionesses hit 20 on record-breaking night - ESPNFC

England beats Latvia in World Cup qualifying 20-0, and the same press that panned the USWNT for beating Thailand 13-0 and celebrating are now applauding the effort of the Lionesses for doing the same. Funny how that works.

The PRSA now has a union after a successful vote to organize yesterday:

We're proud to announce the NLRB certified a successful unionization vote for #PRO Officials in #NWSL & #USL today. The final vote count of 68-3 in favor is a clear message that these professional Officials want better standards as they work these growing leagues. pic.twitter.com/SltVlEJzon — PSRA Officials (@PSRAofficials) November 30, 2021

Mexican National Team unveils new crest, which will debut ahead of 2022 World Cup - The Athletic

Released this morning, Mexico has a new crest that they will begin wearing next fall.

