Happy Wednesday everyone, and it’s Thanksgiving Eve. Stay safe out on the roads tonight if you’re venturing out to meet up with old friends and family. Here’s some of the news from yesterday...

Recap: Nashville SC 3, Orlando City SC 1 - MLS

Nashville SC advanced in the MLS Cup Playoffs with a 3-1 win over Orlando City. They will next travel to Chester to take on the Philadelphia Union.

Next, the Chicago Red Stars ownership releases a statement on the story first reported by the Washington Post:

Chicago Red Stars Ownership Statement



READ: https://t.co/5SPw08vbQq — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) November 24, 2021

The statement...is void of a lot of detail and true accountability.

How the Washington Spirit overcame obstacles on the field and off to become NWSL champions - The Athletic

The Washington Spirit players overcame a ton to win their first NWSL title. My friend Steph Yang breaks down just some of the many obstacles that the Spirit hurdled to win it all.

John Fleck: Sheffield United midfielder ‘conscious in hospital’ after collapse - BBC

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck collapsed on the field yesterday afternoon during their match at Reading FC. He is in the hospital recovering, and soccer fans everywhere wish him the very best.

Barcelona’s Pedri wins Golden Boy award for Europe’s best under-21 player in top division - BBC

FC Barcelona’s Pedri claims the title as the best U-21 player in Europe. He played basically nonstop all year for Barça, followed by a summer representing Spain in both Euro 2021 and the 2020 Olympics.

The NWSL Final was the most watched ever, and it beat MLS games that were on linear TV. Not too bad, y’all.

⭐️ ⭐️



The @WashSpirit's ET victory on @CBS averaged 525K Viewers, Up +216% from the 2019 NWSL Championship



571K Viewers tuned in for the final half hour ✨



The match was the most-streamed NWSL game on @paramountplus this season pic.twitter.com/XytpCFvOcG — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 23, 2021

Speaking of the NWSL Final, this is a good thing that player sponsor Ally did for the families of the players competing in the game.

Through the Player Allies Program, @Ally paid to bring two "allies" per player from each Championship team to Louisville. They covered hotel room for two nights, $750 gift card per guest for travel expenses and match tickets



A TRUE ALLY DOING IT RIGHT pic.twitter.com/okV6KK70bj — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 23, 2021

Finally, someone come get your man Gianni...

VIDEO: FIFA President Gianni Infantino says that holding the next World Cup in Qatar has accelerated the process of improving conditions for migrant workers and that it "would have probably taken decades to happen" if it weren't for the "spotlights" of the competition pic.twitter.com/wAaCvYUFyN — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 23, 2021

He really fixed his face to say that? For real, someone come get your mans.

Enjoy the time with family and friends this weekend, and a Happy Thanksgiving to you all!