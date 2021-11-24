 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Nashville SC advance in MLS Cup Playoffs, Chicago Red Stars ownership responds to Washington Post story, and more: Freedom Kicks for November 24, 2021

New, 7 comments

Let Thanksgiving Eve commence!

By Donald Wine II
Syndication: The Tennessean Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Happy Wednesday everyone, and it’s Thanksgiving Eve. Stay safe out on the roads tonight if you’re venturing out to meet up with old friends and family. Here’s some of the news from yesterday...

Recap: Nashville SC 3, Orlando City SC 1 - MLS

Nashville SC advanced in the MLS Cup Playoffs with a 3-1 win over Orlando City. They will next travel to Chester to take on the Philadelphia Union.

Next, the Chicago Red Stars ownership releases a statement on the story first reported by the Washington Post:

The statement...is void of a lot of detail and true accountability.

How the Washington Spirit overcame obstacles on the field and off to become NWSL champions - The Athletic

The Washington Spirit players overcame a ton to win their first NWSL title. My friend Steph Yang breaks down just some of the many obstacles that the Spirit hurdled to win it all.

John Fleck: Sheffield United midfielder ‘conscious in hospital’ after collapse - BBC

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck collapsed on the field yesterday afternoon during their match at Reading FC. He is in the hospital recovering, and soccer fans everywhere wish him the very best.

Barcelona’s Pedri wins Golden Boy award for Europe’s best under-21 player in top division - BBC

FC Barcelona’s Pedri claims the title as the best U-21 player in Europe. He played basically nonstop all year for Barça, followed by a summer representing Spain in both Euro 2021 and the 2020 Olympics.

The NWSL Final was the most watched ever, and it beat MLS games that were on linear TV. Not too bad, y’all.

Speaking of the NWSL Final, this is a good thing that player sponsor Ally did for the families of the players competing in the game.

Finally, someone come get your man Gianni...

He really fixed his face to say that? For real, someone come get your mans.

Enjoy the time with family and friends this weekend, and a Happy Thanksgiving to you all!

More From Black And Red United

Loading comments...