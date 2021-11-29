MLS playoffs, Hatch scores with USWNT and more: Freedom Kicks for 11/29/21

Hey there, hope your Thanksgiving was OK. I was and am dealing with sick children in the house, so...good times for me!

Julio, Wood rescue RSL victory in 2-1 playoff win over Sporting Kansas City (RSL Soapbox): Real Salt Lake and Pablo Mastroeni are one game away from their first MLS Cup final since 2013. More than that, David Ochoa will potentially see Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers fans love and hate him, separately and simultaneously, within a two-week span. Not bad for a kid who isn’t legally allowed to drink for two more months.

Mabiala’s late magic sends Timbers to the Western Conference Final 1-0 over top-seeded Rapids (Stumptown Footy): I mentioned Portland? Well, the Timbers won on Thanksgiving in the late moments of the game at Colorado.

Union outlasts Nashville on penalties, advances to Eastern Conference final (Brotherly Game): Back on the Beast Coast, Andre Blake did Andre Blake things last night, and (thankfully) rid the world of a potential coaching matchup in the Final between Pablo and Gary Smith.

Casey Murphy, take a bow (All for XI): This content is specifically about the North Carolina goalkeeper, but the United States beat Australia Friday, and Ashley Hatch, of the NWSL Champion Washington Spirit, opened her national account.

Orange County SC are champions of the USL Championship! (Angels on Parade): Shout out to Orange County for the win, but I’ll note here that the Tampa Bay Rowdies were in their 2nd straight final. Last year, multiple positive COVID tests on their side caused that Final to be cancelled, and this year, (former New York Red Bull) Evan Louro, who was recognized as Goalkeeper of the Year in the USL, missed the final due to injury from a celebration in last week’s come from behind win in the Conference Final. Putting aside the fact that Metro Playoff Failure is real and permeates all divisions of American soccer, and my general annoyance as the whole “Florida Man” trope, the Rowdies are sure making things difficult!

Tottenham fans make 31-hour journey from Dallas to Burnley; match postponed due to snow (ESPN): Putting aside the general sadness in being a Spurs fan, this is particularly gutting.

Finally, the holiday weekend brought a couple of good things to the masses: “Pig” is a film where Nicolas Cage is looking for his truffle pig, but that’s just the start of it. It’s just released on Hulu. Also, the second season of “How to with John Wilson” premiered on HBO over the weekend, where the eponymous Wilson gives life lessons and unexpected surprises. Both things will make you wonder what the hell you watched but in a good way. Trailers are below: