Happy Thanksgiving! We have a little D.C. United, a bit more Washington Spirit — did you hear that they’re NWSL champions? — and there’s an MLS playoff game today.

Here’s what we have for you today:

Good on United for talking mental health from a player’s perspective, as well as concussions, with former DCU player/current DCU broadcaster Devon McTavish.

Staying with video, Tegan McGrady was on Attacking Third to talk about winning it all with the Spirit. We went over how they’re the NWSL champions, right? There’s a photo, you can see it above, where McGrady had the trophy, because they won it.

DC mayor lends support for Washington Spirit championship parade | WTOP

Mayor Bowser is on the record as in favor of having a championship parade in the District. No details yet, but hopefully we’re talking about it before long.

Downstream Playoffs Edition: Home vs. Portland Timbers in the Western Conference Semifinals | Burgundy Wave

An MLS game on Thanksgiving? Odd.

The Colorado Rapids being the favorite? More odd!

Western Conference Semifinals Preview: Timbers vs Colorado Rapids | Stumptown Footy

Here’s the Timbers perspective. The broadcast starts at 4:30pm on Fox (the big one, not the Sports edition).

WE League aims to learn from NWSL’s harassment scandals | The Japan Times

The NWSL’s struggles to protect its players have been noticed by the folks running its Japanese equivalent, the WE League. While the structures of the league (it’s in its first year) aren’t fully in place, they’re at least cognizant that they could end up with abuse taking root and want to head that off before it happens.

Alright, that’s everything I had set aside. No one asked, but my advice is that when cooking a large bird for family, a lemon or two is your friend. Zest and herbs in butter tucked under the skin, quartered lemon in the cavity. Have fun today!