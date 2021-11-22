The Washington Spirit are NWSL champions! Have we said that yet? Well, it feels good to say, so we’re going to keep repeating ourselves. The Spirit won! In the championship! It’s great!

But maybe you, dear reader, are a person who wants to not just say the phrase, but in fact would like someone who sees you to read the phrase. You want your very presence to say “The Washington Spirit are NWSL champions!” all the time.

The only thing is, where are you gonna get a garment that conveys this excellent message? We all know cool woso merch is hard to come by.

Well friend, what if we told you that you can get shirts and hoodies that do exactly that, and that tell people you think Trinity Rodman and Ashley Hatch are good and cool? And what if a portion of your purchase went to both the NWSL Players Association (very good and cool!) and your pals at Black and Red United (nerds, but trying very hard!).

If those are the kinds of garments you want, click here and avail yourselves of the fine wares on sale at Breaking T! All the shirts you see on that page are officially licensed by the NWSLPA, so the players themselves get a direct cut of your purchase. It’s like you walked up and gave them money, except now you also get a shirt or hoodie! And it’s the same situation for B&RU: we get a commission on your shirt purchase, which we think is great because a) you deserve clothing that says “hey did you know that the Spirit are the champs???,” and b) more money would be nice.

