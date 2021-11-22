Well now, the Spirit get a chance to add their efforts to the ever growing District of Champions. Outstanding!

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars by us (with more from us here), WaPo, The Athletic ($), Sounder at Heart, Just Women’s Sports and Equalizer (with more from them here and here). Hot Time in Old Town with Chicago’s side.

¿De pionero de Nashville al mejor jugador? (Corsa Online): So in this interview with Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar, he talks about how in speaking to (among others) former Red Bull Salzburg teammate/current D.C. United player Yordy Reyna about coming to MLS and now I think Reyna should go for not being a good enough recruiter!

Here is Jaime Moreno’s full Hall of Fame induction remarks, and this Quote Tweet is from one of the HoF executives:

This was a special one for me, and for the @soccerhof. It was a goal through the revision of the election procedures heading into 2021 to open the door for a modern-age foreign-born player with no @ussoccer caps to make it into the HOF. Jaime is the first of I hope many. https://t.co/gjOpsyFFY4 — Djorn R Buchholz (@djorn21) November 19, 2021

Continuing with the theme of D.C. United alums:

Good Morning Ian Harkes pic.twitter.com/QKXfkBMpNc — Ryan Keefer (@reefa_k) November 21, 2021

And congrats to Conor Doyle, winner of the USL League One title with Union Omaha, besting Greenville (and coach John Harkes):

Anyway, that’s about all I have, have a happy Turkey week!