Washington Spirit get their NWSL crown, D.C. United updates & more: Freedom Kicks for 11/22/21

Bathe in the win, bathe I say!

By Ryan Keefer
Nikita Taparia

Well now, the Spirit get a chance to add their efforts to the ever growing District of Champions. Outstanding!

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars by us (with more from us here), WaPo, The Athletic ($), Sounder at Heart, Just Women’s Sports and Equalizer (with more from them here and here). Hot Time in Old Town with Chicago’s side.

¿De pionero de Nashville al mejor jugador? (Corsa Online): So in this interview with Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar, he talks about how in speaking to (among others) former Red Bull Salzburg teammate/current D.C. United player Yordy Reyna about coming to MLS and now I think Reyna should go for not being a good enough recruiter!

Here is Jaime Moreno’s full Hall of Fame induction remarks, and this Quote Tweet is from one of the HoF executives:

Continuing with the theme of D.C. United alums:

And congrats to Conor Doyle, winner of the USL League One title with Union Omaha, besting Greenville (and coach John Harkes):

Anyway, that’s about all I have, have a happy Turkey week!

