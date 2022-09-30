Friday Freedom Kicks: FIFA 23, MLS returns for end of regular season, and more

Happy Friday, friends! It’s been a long week, and we’re sending love and support to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Please stay safe as the storm sweeps up the East Coast.

MLS Works is currently supporting the American Red Cross to provide aid to those affected and is collecting donations to help with disaster relief efforts.

FIFA 23 was released today, and the Black-and-Red is looking pretty sharp. Maybe you can see D.C. United through an undefeated season on your platform of choice. As for me, I’ll be hunkered down playing as AFC Richmond during the off-season.

If you play FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (available on select platforms) before October 7, you’ll be able to get a Historic Cover ICON - Thierry Henry, Roberto Carlos, Wayne Rooney, Ronaldinho, or Kaká - signed to your squad on loan for 23 matches.

According to Steve Goff of the Washington Post, Taxi Fountas will not travel to Montreal with D.C. United, as there is an ongoing investigation into accusations he used a racial slur during the September 18, 2022, match against Inter Miami CF.

D.C. United make their final road trip of the season to play CF Montreal tomorrow, October 1, at 7:30 pm ET. Let’s hope between this match and October 9’s home game against FC Cincinnati, the Black-and-Red end the season on a high note.

I’ll leave you with this nice video of Ravel Morrison and Messi during this week’s Argentina vs. Jamaica International friendly: