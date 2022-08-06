D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls: Preview, time, and how to watch

It's crunch time for D.C. United after being downed in the Queen City 3-0 on Wednesday. It's time to shake it off and go again, this time against rival New York Red Bulls.

Back on home turf at Audi Field, the Black-and-Red, and new manager Wayne Rooney, are looking for all three points. The last two meetings between D.C. United and the Red Bulls have been less than stellar, with the New Jersey side taking the win both times this year.

Yesterday's signing of Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace should put some gas in the proverbial tank, but it's been a busy week for the Black-and-Red with a full slate of matches. Tired legs are sure to come into play tonight as D.C. United hopes for a repeat of last Sunday's stunner against Orlando.

Tonight marks Wayne Rooney's first time managing the Black-and-Red against longtime rival New York Red Bulls. Can he lead D.C. United to a win?

Listen to Rooney's thoughts after D.C.'s last match:

Key Player: Taxi Fountas

Fountas continues to be a key player for the Black-and-Red. The team will look to him tonight as they seek to keep the Red Bulls from a clean sheet at Audi Field.

Watch Out For: Lewis Morgan (and really, all of the Red Bulls attack)

Morgan, the Red Bulls' top goal scorer, is one to watch out for this evening. New Jersey's MO this season has been to subdue their opponent with a barrage of goals, and they will undoubtedly be looking to do so tonight.

Challenges: D.C. United continues to rebuild the roster and work to settle into a new team rhythm. Unfortunately, injuries to key players keep piling up as well. Brendan Hines-Ike is the latest addition to the growing list of unavailable players. He had a potentially season-ending injury in D.C.'s last match against Charlotte.

Previously: In their last two meetings, the Red Bulls have bested the Black-and-Red. New Jersey pulled out a 4-1 win in regular season play and a 3-0 win during the Lamar Hunt Open Cup.

D.C. United Availability:

Out: Adrien Perez (foot), Bill Hamid (hand), Hines-Ike (foot), Brad Smith (knee)

New York Red Bulls Availability:

Out: AJ Marcucci (shoulder), Serge Ngoma (hamstring)

Location: Audi Field, Washington, DC

Kickoff time: 7:30 pm ET

Referee: to be announced

Available TV: NBC Sports Washington, TeleXitos

Available streaming: dcunited.com

Feel free to check our DCU how to watch guide to figure out what your best option is.

For listings in other countries, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.