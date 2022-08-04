Happy Thursday, everyone. We begin with the bad, a terrible loss for our beloved D.C. United:

Recap: Charlotte FC down D.C. United in the Queen City, 3-0 - BRU

The Black-and-Red don’t look good down in Charlotte, losing 3-0 to the new expansion team. Also, hopefully Taxi Fountas is okay.

Across the pond, the USWNT will be entering a sold out Wembley Stadium when they take on England on October 7th.

ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE!



All available general admission tickets for our October international against the United States have now SOLD OUT, with only hospitality options remaining on sale at this time. pic.twitter.com/lk4zrOVnub — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 3, 2022

Premier League players to limit taking a knee - BBC

I just hope the Black players in the Premier League were the ones who were able to make this decision, because if they weren’t involved, then this is just the EPL saying they don’t care about them.

In other DCU news, looks like El Goleador, Michael Estrada, is heading out the door:

Michael Estrada no seguirá en el DC United y en los próximos días se definirá su futuro profesional. pic.twitter.com/TRbjoDFmoH — Daniel Navas V. (@DanielNavasV) August 4, 2022

Middlesbrough still pursuing Mallorca, USMNT forward Matthew Hoppe - ESPNFC

Matthew Hoppe could be moving to England, as Middlesbrough is still trying to sign the USMNT forward.

Real Madrid, even without Kylian Mbappe, are in a happy place - The Athletic

My favorite European team, the LaLiga and Champions League title holders, are a team that’s just nothing but vibes. Real Madrid is calm as they begin their title defense in two competitions and look to add a few more trophies to their expanding trophy museum.

Kasper Schmeichel joins Nice to end 11-year Leicester spell - ESPNFC

Kasper Schmeichel ends a legendary stint at Leicester City, as he moves to take on a new challenge at OGC Nice

Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup - BBC

This is just...naw. The Napoli president just had to step in it again, huh?

That’s it for today...vamos.