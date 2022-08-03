Charlotte FC vs. D.C. United: Preview, time, and how to watch

D.C. United has a tall task tonight in Charlotte. Coming off a stunner of a win on Sunday, the Black-and-Red will look to capitalize on their character and mentality to dig deep and take three points on the road.

With Wayne Rooney at the helm, D.C. looks to salvage a tumultuous season and return to winning ways. Rooney has emphasized that “the season starts now” and is demanding high performance from his team. He said, “There’ll be changes at times to the team. It’s important what the players do on the training pitch. I expect and demand a high standard of training every day from the lads.”

Charlotte FC has been in good form, winning three of their last five matches, including a win against Premier League side Chelsea. However, they just suffered a brutal 4-0 loss to Toronto.

Will D.C. United be able to overcome Charlotte FC and take all three points on the road?

Key Player: Taxi Fountas, Chris Durkin, and Jackson Hopkins

Taxi is, well, Taxi. His joyous contributions on the pitch and ability to convert in critical moments make him a player we can depend on. Chris Durkin is quickly becoming a standout, able to find crucial assists and now goals when everything is on the line. Jackson Hopkins has been providing prime service and is fast evolving into a player that D.C. relies on.

Watch Out For: Yordy Reyna, Andre Bava Shinyashiki, and Karol Swiderski

The trio can score goals, teaming up to dismantle their opposition’s defense with ease. Reyna’s physical style of play can’t be underestimated as he will push tough challenges that will certainly test D.C.’s defense.

Challenges: As D.C. continues to rebuild and create a new identity, there will be bumps in the road.

Previously: D.C. United dealt Charlotte FC a loss in the season opener, subjecting them to a 3-0 drubbing.

Charlotte FC Availability:

Out: Vinicius Mello (left foot surgery), Adam Armour (left knee surgery)

Questionable: Kerwin Vargas (knee)

D.C. United Availability:

Out: Adrien Perez (foot), Bill Hamid (hand), Brad Smith (knee)

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Kickoff time: 7 pm ET

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Available TV: NBC Sports Washington, TeleXitos

Available streaming: ESPN+, dcunited.com

Feel free to check our DCU how to watch guide to figure out what your best option is.

For listings in other countries, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.