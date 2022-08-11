Happy Thursday, everyone. Hopefully y’all fared okay during the storms that blew through yesterday evening. There was quite a bit of soccer matches and soccer news, so let’s get into it:

Twice as nice! MLS All-Stars beat Liga MX All-Stars behind Vela, Ruidiaz goals - MLS

The MLS All-Star Game was last night in St. Paul, and it was a fun match. The MLS All-Stars win 2-1 over the Liga MX All-Stars. We got to see D.C. United’s Taxi Fountas make a cameo in the 2nd half as well.

Recap: Spirit suffer tormenting 2-1 loss versus Portland Thorns - BRU

Ugh, the Washington Spirit had the late lead, but give up 2 goals to lose to the Portland Thorns.

Recap: Loudoun take San Antonio to limit in 2-1 loss - BRU

Another heartbreaking loss as Loudoun United lose 2-1 on the road to San Antonio FC.

Real Madrid down Eintracht Frankfurt to win UEFA Super Cup - ESPNFC

Real Madrid get their year started by beating Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup. David Alaba and Karim Benzema both score for Los Galácticos to claim a record-tying 5th UEFA Super Cup.

Brazil reject playing suspended World Cup qualifier against Argentina - ESPNFC

Brazil and Argentina were expected to replay their suspended World Cup qualifier in September, but Brazil doesn’t want to risk injury and have said they don’t want to play it. FIFA says it’s on. We’ll see what happens.

World Cup 2022: Tournament set to start one day early with Qatar v Ecuador - BBC

Speaking of FIFA, reports are swirling that they will start the 2022 World Cup one day earlier so that Qatar-Ecuador can be the opener. What a mess.

DeAndre Yedlin: USMNT has “no ceiling” as World Cup approaches - MLS

DeAndre Yedlin believes in the USMNT’s chances at the World Cup this fall. He’s in contention to be one of the 26 players that make the plane to Qatar.

Matthew Hoppe Joins Middlesbrough - SSFC

The USMNT forward leaves Mallorca to join goalkeeper Zack Steffen in Yorkshire. Hopefully it’s a move that can re-energize the young American.

Christian Benteke – more legend than laughing stock - The Athletic

D.C. United’s newest Designated Player is a Premier League legend, and he’s looking to bring that pedigree to Audi Field.

Enjoy the day!