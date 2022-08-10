Wednesday Freedom Kicks: MLS wins All-Star Skills Challenge, All-Star game tonight, Washington Spirit match day, and more

Good morning! We’re over here having a blast during MLS All-Star and hope you are too.

If you missed the All-Star Skills Challenge last night, try to find some time to watch the replay! You won’t regret it, we promise.

MLS and Liga MX tested their skills across five challenges, the Shooting Challenge, the Touch Challenge, the Cross & Volley Challenge, the Passing Challenge, and the Crossbar Challenge.

We saw impressive displays during each challenge and we can see why these players were selected as All-Stars!

Hany Mukhtar brought it all home for the MLS side during the Crossbar Challenge. After being tied with two event wins each, MLS and Liga MX battled it out during the final challenge. It was so much fun to see how invested the players were - even goalkeepers Sean Johnson and Dayne St. Clair got involved.

It all came down to the Crossbar Challenge...



Hany & the MLS squad delivered! #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/nFnivqPYIX — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 10, 2022

Our favorite part of the night? MLS and Liga MX both made donations to Special Olympics of Minnesota. Now that’s a true All-Star move.

best part of the night right here pic.twitter.com/Kg0FAXS6wQ — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) August 10, 2022

For more fun, tune in tonight to see MLS and Liga MX face off in the All-Star match at 8:30 pm ET. The game will be available on ESPN and UniMas in the United States and TSN4 and TVA Sports in Canada.

We’re excited to see D.C. United player Taxi Fountas take the pitch tonight!

While you’re streaming the All-Star match, make sure you have a screen ready for the Washington Spirit! The Spirits take on the Portland Thorns at Segra Field at 7:30 pm ET. The match will stream on Paramount+.

MATCH DAY ‼️



Segra Field

Portland Thorns

7:30 PM ET

Paramount +#OneSpirit pic.twitter.com/BPGPdhxrM2 — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) August 10, 2022

While we wait for Christian Benteke to take the pitch for D.C. United, let’s take a moment to appreciate his incredible career so far.

Have a great day everyone!