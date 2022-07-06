Fantasy Focus: Reynoso el rey

The rich got richer this week, as overall leader BL4CKnRED set the pace with a whopping 171 points, 23 more than anyone else.

That takes their overall lead to 184 points.

Positional Leaders

Goalkeepers

Andre Blake (PHI, $9.6) cruised to the positional lead with 17 points on a clean sheet and a saved penalty. Trailing him were Gabriel Slonina (CHI, $7.6), who scored 13 points on a clean sheet, and Eloy Room (CLB, $7.6) who did the same for 12 points. D.C.’s Rafael Romo ($5.8) scored 4 points.

Defenders

The Galaxy’s Julian Araujo ($9.8) led the defenders with 17 points on a clean sheet and two assists, ahead of the Red Bulls’ Aaron Long ($9.5), who kept a clean sheet and scored a goal for 16 points. Chicago’s Boris Sekulic ($7.9) rounded out the top three with an assist, a clean sheet, and 14 points. The United defense featured Julian Gressel ($9.0) and Donovan Pines ($4.7) with 5 points, Brendan Hines-Ike ($5.5) with 4, Steven Birnbaum ($5.6) with 3, and both Antonio Alfaro ($4.0) and Chris Odoi-Atsem ($4.0) with 1.

Midfielders

Emanuel Reynoso (MIN, $11.3) torched the field with 34 points on four goals and an assist, leading the midfielders and all players by a wide margin. Off in the rearview mirror were Luciano Acosta (CIN, $12.5), who scored 23 points on a goal and three assists, and Alejandro Pozuelo (TOR, $11.6), who scored 19 points on an assist and a bunch of bonus points. The two scoring DCU midfielders were Drew Skundrich ($4.2) with 10 points, and Chris Durkin ($6.2) with 7.

Forwards

Cincinnati’s Brenner ($7.5) led the forwards, scoring four goals and 25 points, comfortably ahead of Talles Magno (NY, $9.8), who scored 18 points on a goal and three assists. Just behind them was United’s Taxi Fountas ($10.8) with three goals and 17 points in just one game. The remaining D.C. forwards were Michael Estrada ($7.7) and Kimarni Smith ($4.2) with 6 points, Nigel Robertha ($5.5) with 5, and Ola Kamara ($6.4) with 3.

Looking Ahead

We’re back to normal service this round, as everyone plays once. I like Zac MacMath (RSL, $9.9) in goal vs. Colorado, and Jonathan Mensah (CLB, $10.0) in defense at Chicago. In midfield Hany Mukhtar (NSH, $12.5) looks good at Charlotte, and have a look at Jordan Morris (SEA, $9.1) at forward vs. Portland.