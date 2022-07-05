 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United win, Taxi Fountas named to MLS Team of the Week, and more

The Black-and-Red are having a good start to the week!

By SarahKallassy
MLS: D.C. United at Orlando City SC Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

D.C. United started the week off right! I’m still riding that 3-point wake-up high and it’s happy hour, so let’s get to it.

The Black-and-Red downed Orlando City SC, winning 5-3. Yes, that’s right. D.C. United scored FIVE goals. Three of those were courtesy of our favorite Greek DP - Taxi Fountas.

Speaking of Taxi, he made MLS Team of the Week. After D.C.’s exclusion from the list last week, this feels like poetic justice.

The USYNT won CONCACAF and qualified for a 2023 U-20 World Cup berth. The team also qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Congratulations again to the champs!

Check out Jackson Hopkins’ assist here:

Washington Spirit’s Ashley Hatch and Aubrey Bledsoe have been nominated for best NWSL Player at the 2022 ESPYS! You can cast your vote and check out the awards on July 20 at 8 PM ET on ABC.

Have a good evening everyone! Let’s keep this good energy going!

