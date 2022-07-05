Tuesday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United win, Taxi Fountas named to MLS Team of the Week, and more

D.C. United started the week off right! I’m still riding that 3-point wake-up high and it’s happy hour, so let’s get to it.
The Black-and-Red downed Orlando City SC, winning 5-3. Yes, that’s right. D.C. United scored FIVE goals. Three of those were courtesy of our favorite Greek DP - Taxi Fountas.
Says it all.— D.C. United (@dcunited) July 5, 2022
Long road ahead, but we have a platform to build on ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/SrGA0THlUB
Speaking of Taxi, he made MLS Team of the Week. After D.C.’s exclusion from the list last week, this feels like poetic justice.
' ⚽️— D.C. United (@dcunited) July 5, 2022
' ⚽️
' ⚽️
@T_Fountas is a legend in the making. pic.twitter.com/umthdmdme9
The USYNT won CONCACAF and qualified for a 2023 U-20 World Cup berth. The team also qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Congratulations again to the champs!
U-20 World Cup berth ✅— U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) July 4, 2022
Olympic qualification ✅
KINGS OF CONCACAF! ✅
For the third straight time, your #U20MYNT are CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/HgBKkGMEKM
Check out Jackson Hopkins’ assist here:
Hopkins with the assist!— D.C. United (@dcunited) July 4, 2022
#U20MYNT | @jacksonhop_ ⚫️
pic.twitter.com/5tstPs65WW
Washington Spirit’s Ashley Hatch and Aubrey Bledsoe have been nominated for best NWSL Player at the 2022 ESPYS! You can cast your vote and check out the awards on July 20 at 8 PM ET on ABC.
TWO SPIRIT PLAYERS HAVE BEEN NOMINATED FOR @ESPYS BEST NWSL PLAYER— Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) June 29, 2022
I REPEAT VOTE HATCH, VOTE AUBREY‼️‼️‼️https://t.co/8S3mPFXVhw
Have a good evening everyone! Let’s keep this good energy going!
