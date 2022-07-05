Tuesday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United win, Taxi Fountas named to MLS Team of the Week, and more

D.C. United started the week off right! I’m still riding that 3-point wake-up high and it’s happy hour, so let’s get to it.

The Black-and-Red downed Orlando City SC, winning 5-3. Yes, that’s right. D.C. United scored FIVE goals. Three of those were courtesy of our favorite Greek DP - Taxi Fountas.

Says it all.



Long road ahead, but we have a platform to build on ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/SrGA0THlUB — D.C. United (@dcunited) July 5, 2022

Speaking of Taxi, he made MLS Team of the Week. After D.C.’s exclusion from the list last week, this feels like poetic justice.

The USYNT won CONCACAF and qualified for a 2023 U-20 World Cup berth. The team also qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Congratulations again to the champs!

U-20 World Cup berth ✅

Olympic qualification ✅

KINGS OF CONCACAF! ✅



For the third straight time, your #U20MYNT are CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/HgBKkGMEKM — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) July 4, 2022

Check out Jackson Hopkins’ assist here:

Washington Spirit’s Ashley Hatch and Aubrey Bledsoe have been nominated for best NWSL Player at the 2022 ESPYS! You can cast your vote and check out the awards on July 20 at 8 PM ET on ABC.

TWO SPIRIT PLAYERS HAVE BEEN NOMINATED FOR @ESPYS BEST NWSL PLAYER



I REPEAT VOTE HATCH, VOTE AUBREY‼️‼️‼️https://t.co/8S3mPFXVhw — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) June 29, 2022

Have a good evening everyone! Let’s keep this good energy going!