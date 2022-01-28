Hi there, I’m taking this over for Jason as D.C. United’s decision to buy and sell all the remaining soccer players is turning the staff into dust, but makes for tremendous content.

2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: USA 1-0 El Salvador - A whiff of lightsaber delivers three points (SSFC): Tougher than it needed to be, but still counts. WaPo with more.

D.C. United signs Taxiarchis Fountas from Rapid Vienna (us): Looks like he’s due in July, and would strongly suggest reading the team quotes, as it would *seem like he’s not going to be Hamdi Salihi. Steve Goff’s piece is linked within, and refers to the below move too:

D.C. United adds Brad Smith in trade with Seattle Sounders (us): Wait, how much? Sounder at Heart with more.

Report: D.C. United make offer to Swansea midfielder Yan Dhanda (us): Note to D.C. United; you can do rumors in December and early January before preseason too!

Washington Spirit owner Steve Baldwin issues email to team investors: ‘I can no longer remain silent’ (Athletic, $): Steve isn’t going to go without a fight or something, good grief.

Orlando City Signs Austrian Striker Ercan Kara to Designated Player Contract (Mane Land): This is Taxi’s teammate, which makes me wonder why Taxi isn’t coming over early, but oh well.

Record-breaking Philadelphia Union signing of Mikael Uhre announced (Brotherly Game): Philly was attached to Taxi and Kara at various points, but broke the bank for a position of need.

Finally since we’re all about taxis today, this: