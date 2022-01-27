After a quiet December and most of January, the news has been burning up the undersea cables this week. D.C. United has and is making a number of high profile outgoing moves, and the incoming moves are shortly behind them. To the links!

D.C. United trades Paul Arriola to FC Dallas in MLS record deal

The record trade for Paul Arriola to FC Dallas became official yesterday, with D.C. United getting up to $2.3M in general allocation money should Arriola met certain performance incentives. This money, combined with the money from a possible sale of Kevin Paredes, gives D.C. United a large warchest for the coming offseason.

Paul Arriola says his goodbyes to D.C. United, and I wish him well in Dallas (except when they’re playing United).

D.C. United adds international roster spot in trade with Nashville SC

While the move was just picking up an international roster spot from Nashville, Jason dives into the implications of what it could mean for the construction of D.C. United’s roster over the next weeks.

Report: D.C. United acquiring Brad Smith from Seattle Sounders

In a move that is looking more and more likely this morning, D.C. United is reportedly acquiring Australian international Brad Smith from the Seattle Sounders to replace Kevin Paredes. Smith played left wingback for the Sounders last year and would slot in if and when Paredes’ move to Germany becomes official.

Brad Smith appears to be heading to D.C. United in trade

The view from Seattle’s side focuses on roster relief.

Report: D.C. United pursuing Toluca, Ecuador forward Michael Estrada

D.C. United also need attacking help, and some of that may come in the form of a loan for Toluca forward Michael Estrada.

FIFA’s president thinks soccer can solve the world’s problems using the power of racism!

What if Fifa just...didn’t?

These are just the deals we’ve heard so far, I’m sure there will be more moves and more wheeling and dealing as the weeks progress. We’ll have you covered.