New England Revolution’s Carles Gil wins MLS MVP - ESPNFC

The New England Revolution’s Carles Gil runs away with the MLS MVP award, and deservedly so.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber on 30th team expansion, RSL ownership & media rights - MLS

Don Garber spoke today at Gil’s press conference, declaring Las Vegas the frontrunner to be the league’s 30th franchise. He also discussed the league’s future media rights.

“We just want an opportunity”: What MLS’ updated Diversity Hiring Policy means for clubs, coaches - MLS

MLS updates its diversity hiring policy, giving more opportunities to minority and LGBTQIA candidates for front office and technical positions.

D.C. United to operate satellite club in MLS Next Pro starting in 2023 - BRU

It appears Loudoun United will move to MLS Next Pro in 2023, meaning that next season will be its last in the USL Championship.

Who should the USWNT schedule for SheBelieves Cup? - SSFC

SheBelieves Cup is coming up in February, and I opine on which teams the USWNT should schedule for the annual tournament.

FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani: Super League concept ‘a great idea’ for some parts of world - ESPNFC

Victor Montagliani has joined the ranks of those who think the Super League idea is a great one. Take that however you want.

The MLSPA asked its players about each other, and Russell Canouse was ranked among the league’s fittest players.

Colombian match-fixing scandal attracts worldwide attention, criticism: Here’s what happened - The Athletic

A wild weekend in Columbian soccer as match fixing shakes up promotion in its second division.

Charlotte FC Names Lloyd Sam as Color Analyst for English Language Television Coverage - Charlotte FC

Former D.C. United player Lloyd Sam will serve as the color analyst for Charlotte FC when they begin next season.

