MLS Cup Final set, USMNT announces roster & more: Freedom Kicks for 12/6/21

Hi there. Then there were two I guess?

Recaps of NYCFC’s 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union by Hudson River Blue and Brotherly Game. The pigeons move on to face...

The Portland Timbers in PDX Saturday afternoon. Recaps of the Timbers’ 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake by Stumptown Footy and RSL Soapbox.

What makes Trinity Rodman so good? Let NWSL players explain (Just Women’s Sports): A dive into how special the Rookie of the Year is.

We all know that Trinity plays for the Washington Spirit, who are NWSL Champions this year. Kelly O’Hara and others hung out at Saturday’s Washington Capitals game:

Gregg Berhalter names December USMNT roster (SSFC): Kevin Paredes makes the trip. Moses Nyeman hung out with Paredes and Ricardo Pepi Friday night which fueled this guy’s speculation but alas.

Amobi Okugo hosts an interview show that recently spoke with Peabo Doue, and he talks DMV soccer, working after playing soccer, and how D.C. United and Loudoun sort of prepared him for it:

Official: RB Leipzig sack Jesse Marsch (BFW): OK I guess?

That’s what I have, because I am fairly late putting this together and have more things to do Sunday night, so enjoy your Monday!