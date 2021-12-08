Washington Spirit announce end-of-season roster moves

The Washington Spirit announced their roster decisions following the end of a tumultuous season that ended with the club’s first NWSL championship. The Spirit exercised contract options on Camryn Biegalski, Devon Kerr, and Karina Rodríguez, while the team opted to waive Chinyelu Asher, Cali Farquharson, and Mariana Speckmaier.

The Spirit’s announcements today also noted that the team has extended new contract offers to Taylor Aylmer and Morgan Goff, both of whom had signed earlier this year on deals that expired at the end of the season.

Washington ended up with a relatively low number of decisions to make this offseason, as 20 players entered the offseason with deals that were set to run through at least the end of the 2022 season. Emily Sonnett and Andi Sullivan were USSF allocated players this season, but had already agreed to two-year contracts with the Spirit (rather than the federation) that will begin in 2022. With the entire federation player system’s status unclear, Kelley O’Hara remains on the Spirit roster under that designation, a sign that there may be at least one more year of players being under contract with U.S. Soccer.

Asher was initially signed on a national team replacement deal during the Challenge Cup, but ended up on the roster for the entire season. Across all competitions, she appeared three times (including one start) while being active in the Spirit’s community outreach efforts. Farquharson was similarly signed to a national team replacement contract, and did continue training with the Spirit after that deal ended, but ended up with no appearances this year. Speckmaier, who very recently scored her first international goal for Venezuela, finished her rookie year with three appearances. All three have been waived, meaning that other clubs around NWSL will have the chance to obtain their contract rights within the league during the upcoming Re-Entry Wire.

Today’s moves leave the Spirit with 23 players under contract. With Aylmer and Goff in talks with the team over deals for next season, the current roster is as follows:

Spirit contract statuses as of 12/8/2021 Number Player Contract status Number Player Contract status 1 Aubrey Bledsoe through 2023 2 Trinity Rodman through 2023 3 Sam Staab through 2022 + 1 option year 5 Kelley O'Hara allocated by USSF 6 Emily Sonnett through 2023 7 Saori Takarada through 2022 8 Averie Collins through 2022 10 Ashley Sanchez through 2024 + 1 option year 11 Jordan DiBiasi through 2022 + 1 option year 12 Andi Sullivan through 2023 13 Bayley Feist through 2022 + 1 option year 14 Paige Nielsen through 2022 + 1 option year 16 Julia Roddar through 2022 17 Kumi Yokoyama through 2022 18 Devon Kerr through 2022 19 Dorian Bailey through 2022 + 1 option year 21 Anna Heilferty through 2022 + 1 option year 23 Tori Huster through 2022 25 Karina Rodríguez through 2022 26 Taylor Aylmer offered new deal 27 Tara McKeown through 2022 + 1 option year 28 Morgan Goff offered new deal 30 Camryn Biegalski through 2022 31 Sydney Schneider through 2022 + 1 option year 33 Ashley Hatch through 2022 + 1 option year

(note: all contract lengths based on team announcements and B&RU reporting)