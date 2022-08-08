Loudoun win, DCU/Spirit draw & more: Freedom Kicks for 8/8/22

Hi there, it’s not often I get to put Loudoun first in the hed, so I’ll enjoy this!

Recaps of D.C. United’s scoreless draw with the New York Red Bulls by us and WaPo.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 1-1 draw with Racing Louisville by us and WaPo.

D.C. United signs Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace to Designated Player deal (us): I hope this works out, but it seems like it’s settling for a flashy name rather than longer-term (Rojas, Kittel et al) improvements.

Patrick Vieira explains why Crystal Palace let Christian Benteke complete DC United transfer (Football.London): The age-old motivation!

Fletcher’s brace leads Loudoun to 2-0 win over Los Dos (us): Also, Kristian Fletcher is the better Christian/Kristian right now!

How Wayne Rooney is already imposing his fluid style at DC United – tactical analysis (TFA): Interesting deep dive on this.

Wayne Rooney in fresh Derby County comments as DC United move explained (Derby Telegraph): Apparently he has an occasional column in the UK Times? Anyway, a nice summary of it.

MLS reserve players ready to contribute to the first team (Backheeled): Were it not for (I think?) a Covid break, Jacob Greene would lead Loudoun in minutes, but he’s played and started in 21 of their 22, and John’s analysis of his year is dead on. He should get a(nother?) look in preseason next year.

Orange County SC allege LA Galaxy trying to take their venue (Angels on Parade): Some nonsense, this is.

NFL, MLS share several common owners; now they face similar race discrimination claims (USA Today): Had no idea about this one, but definitely worth a peek for subbers.

Anyway, that seems like a lot, so I’ll go away and drop the kids off at school.