DMV soccer sadness, Levien/Kaplan statement & more: Freedom Kicks for 10/3/22

HI there, well the weather was symbolic for the soccer or something, I guess!

Recaps of D.C. United’s 1-0 loss to the Montreal Impact by us and WaPo. Mount Royal Soccer with the other end.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 2-1 loss to the Houston Dash by us and WaPo. Dynamo Theory with the other end.

Rodriguez hat trick carries Detroit City FC to victory (Detroit News): I was going to go and meet Donald, but my kid was having too much fun at a birthday party with a girl he hadn’t seen in a couple of months, and when you see your kid really super happy, you want to extend it ad infinitem.

DC United’s Chris Odoi-Atsem on playing time, Rooney’s arrival (WTOP): Nice COA dive by Jose.

Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan have just released their first Swansea City statement in over a year (Wales Online): Swans are in the middle of the Championship table to start the season. Wonder what our statement will say!

ESPN chronicles NWSL’s year of reckoning in new E60 episode ‘Truth Be Told’ (Angels on Parade): Sounds like this doesn’t hit entirely new ground, but should be one to watch.

Will MLS lose part of its soul without having local broadcasting teams next year? (Front Row Soccer): Hope this is reconciled somehow!

I Survived Pancreatic Cancer. It’s a Funny Story (Time): Eric Idle’s story is simply marvelous and kind of poignant.

Anyway, bring on...something I guess.