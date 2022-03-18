The Washington Spirit were due for one new kit today, but instead released two new kits, one for the upcoming 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup, and another for the regular season. The Spirit will start the year in a navy blue kit dubbed the Community Kit with DC SCORES, a DC-based charity based around soccer, reading, poetry, and service, on the front of the kit. Washington will then switch to a new two-tone blue jersey for the full length of the regular season.

Many fans will take issue with the lack of cherry blossoms on the kits, but they are notably the first opportunity for supporters to get a kit that has a star commemorating the club’s first-ever trophy:

Both kits will carry a hip-level silver patch that signifies the 10th anniversary season of the NWSL, as well as league sleeve sponsor Ally Bank on the left sleeve. Team sponsor WAGS (Women And Girls in Soccer) will be on the right sleeve of the Community Kit. The Spirit do not have a jersey sponsor for their regular season kit yet, though there appears to be some optimism on the club’s side that an announcement on that front will come before the Challenge Cup concludes in early May.

Washington has introduced a second, lighter shade of blue on their kits for the first time. After starting out as a predominantly red team, the Spirit have shifted towards navy blue as their primary color in recent years. This year, however, the Spirit’s regular season kit will feature a lighter blue tone on the sleeves and on stripes down the side panels. Notably, Washington will go with a full navy blue kit from head to toe, introducing navy shorts for the first time since 2019.

Speaking of that Challenge Cup kit — which the Spirit have christened the Community Kit — it has a familiar sublimated diagonal stripe pattern one can recognize from the 2021 white away kit:

The club announced the jerseys just this morning, with a full hype video including cameos from D.C. United’s Bill Hamid and Washington Mystics star Natasha Cloud: