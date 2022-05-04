Filibuster says farewell

With the wonderful news that Jason just got a job covering soccer for money and benefits and everything, we get behind the mics one last time. Filibuster is, was, and always will be Jason, Adam, and Ben, and without one of us there isn’t a show. Thank you all so much for everything; this would have been nothing without you. We never would have made it 10 years without your love and support, and we’ll dearly miss talking to you every week. Be well, and we love you.

Music is Fractal (Original Mix) by MendeX.

Our logo was designed by Stephanie Stafford.

