Filibuster: Hernan Losada fired and Chad Ashton takes over

There is only one thing to talk about this week, and it is the firing of D.C. United coach Hernan Losada. We talk about how it took us by surprise, the ways that it didn’t, how it came to pass, and what we think will happen with Chad Ashton in charge for the rest of the year. Give it a listen!

