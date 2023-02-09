Thursday Freedom Kicks: Washington Spirit schedule released, D.C. United cherry blossom jersey leaked, and more

Happy Thursday, everyone. We had a lot of interesting and exciting news from yesterday, so let’s jump into it:

The 2023 Washington Spirit is here and it’s perfect - BRU

We have a 2023 Washington Spirit schedule! The Spirit will open up at home on March 26th against OL Reign FC. Here’s the full schedule:

Of course, the opener being at home on March 26th means that Audi Field will have back-to-back-to-back sporting events that weekend...

Audi Field in late March ...



March 25: D.C. United vs New England

March 26: Washington Spirit vs OL Reign

March 27: D.C. Defenders vs Houston#mls #nwsl #xfl — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) February 8, 2023

Throw up a prayer for the grounds crew.

Exclusive: DC United 2023 Cherry Blossom Kit Leaked - Footy Headlines

IT’S HAPPENING!

First reported on this concept two years ago... then again last year... then again last month, in detail. Was only a matter of time before the final product leaked!



I like it, but I have a couple quibbles - branches could've been more clearly defined, pink could pop a bit more.. pic.twitter.com/zuVtmGjeue — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) February 8, 2023

The official reveal is on February 16th, but if this is indeed the jersey...gonna have to save me like 4 or 5 of them in a 2X!

USMNT head to Orlando for March Nations League match - SSFC

The USMNT will conclude the Concacaf Nations League group stage in Orlando when they face El Salvador at Exploria Stadium on March 27th.

What does the future hold for Bill Hamid? He’s still not sure. - WaPo

Bill Hamid is still without a team, but also has been taking care of his family while he continues to train with Loudoun United in an effort to stay ready. I’m so looking forward to supporting Bill wherever he ends up, as I’m sure all of you are too!

Apple and Major League Soccer add 31 broadcasters to MLS Season Pass team - MLS

MLS has added 31 broadcasters to their Season Pass team, and shoutout D.C. United’s own Moises Linares, who will be on the team providing Spanish language coverage.

Excited to announce that I’ll be joining the #MLSSeasonPass family on @appletv Follow me on this new chapter working with some of @mls @mlses best. A dream come true.



Emocionado de unirme a la familia del #MLSSeasonPass en @appletv es un sueño hecho realidad. pic.twitter.com/0J39xtlImQ — Moises Linares (@MlinaresDC) February 8, 2023

Black History Month: Break the internet - SSFC

The 2018 Nigeria jerseys are among the best in soccer history, and I cover them as part of my Black History Month series over at Stars & Stripes FC.

I am also showing off a series of jerseys for Black History Month, each with some sort of significance to Black history and culture. Here’s the start of the thread, of which I will continue to add to it all month.

For #BHM this year, I thought it would be cool to highlight jerseys that highlight Black soccer history or players! Each day, I’ll thread a different jersey.



Feb 1 - @RichmondKickers Heritage jersey, with kudos to @yogimclovin for the creation! pic.twitter.com/vGdJ4OnQl1 — Donald Wine II (@blazindw) February 2, 2023

Why the U.S. hosting Copa América again is unpopular in Latin America, but might be necessary - The Athletic

A lot of fans wanted the USMNT to have to travel to participate in Copa América in 2024, but it’s clear that CONMEBOL is hoping that giving up its continental tournament will result in positive vibes for its 2030 World Cup bid.

Mexico set to hire Tigres’ Diego Cocca as new men’s national team coach - ESPN

Looks like El Tri has settled on their new men’s national team coach, and it’s Diego Cocca from Tigres.

Alex Morgan speaks out against proposed Visit Saudi sponsorship of Women’s World Cup - The Athletic

Visit Saudi is sponsoring this summer’s Women’s World Cup. In a press conference today, Alex Morgan let FIFA and Saudi Arabia have it.

Analyzing Jesse Marsch as a potential USMNT manager - SSFC

Jesse Marsch is now on the market, and one writer discusses whether he would be a good fit for the USMNT job.

Christian Atsu: Ghana player’s whereabouts are unknown, says agent - BBC

Yesterday, we received news from Hatayspor vice president Mustafa Özat that Christian Atsu, who played in the Premier League, had been rescued from the rubble alive after Monday’s massive series of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. However, his agent says they still cannot locate Atsu. Praying for everyone’s safety and for those first responders who are working tirelessly to try and free people from the widespread wreckage.

Stay tuned, as we hope to have some very exciting news about the future of this community really soon!