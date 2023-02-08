The 2023 Washington Spirit is here and it’s perfect

It may be just forty-five days until the 2023 regular season begins, it may have also taken plenty of posts across social media ranging from banter to rage, but the 2023 NWSL Schedule is finally here!
It's a new season!— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) February 8, 2023
Thanks to new owner Y. Michele Kang, there’s no stadium hopping this time, if the Spirit are kicking off at home they’ll be at Audi Field in Washington, DC, as the good Lord intended.
Speaking of kicking things off, the Spirit get their 2023 season underway at the aforementioned Audi Field on Sunday, March 26 versus OL Reign! You should probably get tickets now, it’s gonna be rowdy and a whole lot of fun.
Another key aspect of the schedule is that, unlike previous World Cup years, it appears absences of international players in important regular season matches will be mitigated in 2023. Moving the NWSL Challenge Cup during the season allowed the league to continue scheduling games during the World Cup without diluting its regular season.
Still, these Challenge Cup matches will be entertaining matchups, particularly as each team can boast a bit of their depth, including young talents who might be a season or two away from becoming household names across women’s soccer.
Anyway, that’s enough talking, here’s your schedule. Challenge Cup included, home games are bolded:
March
26 (Sunday) vs. OL Reign
April
1 (Saturday) vs. Racing Louisville
15 (Saturday) vs. North Carolina Courage
19 (Wednesday) vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC [Challenge Cup]
22 (Saturday) vs. Houston Dash
29 (Saturday) vs. Chicago Red Stars
May
6 (Saturday) vs. San Diego Wave
10 (Wednesday) vs. Orlando Pride [Challenge Cup]
13 (Saturday) vs. Angel City FC
20 (Saturday) vs. Orlando Pride
28 (Sunday) vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
June
3 (Saturday) vs. Racing Louisville
10 (Saturday) vs. Angel City FC
14 (Wednesday) vs. North Carolina Courage [Challenge Cup]
18 (Sunday) vs. Kansas City Current
23 (Friday) vs. Portland Thorns
July
1 (Saturday) vs. Orlando Pride
8 (Saturday) vs. San Diego Wave
22 (Saturday) vs. North Carolina Courage [Challenge Cup]
28 (Friday) vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC [Challenge Cup]
August
4 (Friday) vs. Orlando Pride [Challenge Cup]
19 (Saturday) vs. Houston Dash
27 (Sunday) vs. Portland Thorns
September
3 (Sunday) vs. Chicago Red Stars
6 (Wednesday) vs. TBD [Challenge Cup Semifinal]
9 (Saturday) vs. TBD [Challenge Cup Final]
16 (Saturday) vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
30 (Saturday) vs. Kansas City Current
October
6 (Friday) vs. OL Reign
15 (Sunday) vs. North Carolina Courage
That’s the Spirit pic.twitter.com/Q8m864grdW— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) February 8, 2023
