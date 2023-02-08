The 2023 Washington Spirit is here and it’s perfect

It may be just forty-five days until the 2023 regular season begins, it may have also taken plenty of posts across social media ranging from banter to rage, but the 2023 NWSL Schedule is finally here!

It's a new season!



Thanks to new owner Y. Michele Kang, there’s no stadium hopping this time, if the Spirit are kicking off at home they’ll be at Audi Field in Washington, DC, as the good Lord intended.

Speaking of kicking things off, the Spirit get their 2023 season underway at the aforementioned Audi Field on Sunday, March 26 versus OL Reign! You should probably get tickets now, it’s gonna be rowdy and a whole lot of fun.

Another key aspect of the schedule is that, unlike previous World Cup years, it appears absences of international players in important regular season matches will be mitigated in 2023. Moving the NWSL Challenge Cup during the season allowed the league to continue scheduling games during the World Cup without diluting its regular season.

Still, these Challenge Cup matches will be entertaining matchups, particularly as each team can boast a bit of their depth, including young talents who might be a season or two away from becoming household names across women’s soccer.

Anyway, that’s enough talking, here’s your schedule. Challenge Cup included, home games are bolded:

March

26 (Sunday) vs. OL Reign

April

1 (Saturday) vs. Racing Louisville

15 (Saturday) vs. North Carolina Courage

19 (Wednesday) vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC [Challenge Cup]

22 (Saturday) vs. Houston Dash

29 (Saturday) vs. Chicago Red Stars

May

6 (Saturday) vs. San Diego Wave

10 (Wednesday) vs. Orlando Pride [Challenge Cup]

13 (Saturday) vs. Angel City FC

20 (Saturday) vs. Orlando Pride

28 (Sunday) vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

June

3 (Saturday) vs. Racing Louisville

10 (Saturday) vs. Angel City FC

14 (Wednesday) vs. North Carolina Courage [Challenge Cup]

18 (Sunday) vs. Kansas City Current

23 (Friday) vs. Portland Thorns

July

1 (Saturday) vs. Orlando Pride

8 (Saturday) vs. San Diego Wave

22 (Saturday) vs. North Carolina Courage [Challenge Cup]

28 (Friday) vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC [Challenge Cup]

August

4 (Friday) vs. Orlando Pride [Challenge Cup]

19 (Saturday) vs. Houston Dash

27 (Sunday) vs. Portland Thorns

September

3 (Sunday) vs. Chicago Red Stars

6 (Wednesday) vs. TBD [Challenge Cup Semifinal]

9 (Saturday) vs. TBD [Challenge Cup Final]

16 (Saturday) vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

30 (Saturday) vs. Kansas City Current

October

6 (Friday) vs. OL Reign

15 (Sunday) vs. North Carolina Courage