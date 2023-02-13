 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

D.C. Cherry Blossom leaks, Linares to Apple & more: Freedom Kicks for 2/13/22

I cho-cho-choose this linkpost

By Ryan Keefer
Hi there, hope you got all your cards and flowers sorted!

The leaked D.C. United cherry blossom jerseys finally give fans what they want (us): Donald both cheers and politely wonders what took so long.

Former DC United Spanish play-by-play announcer to call MLS games on Apple TV (WTOP): Good for Moises.

10 bold predictions for the 2023 MLS season (Franchise Sports): I haven’t heard of this place, but like #2!

Acquisition Options in the Wake of Kortne Ford’s Season Ending Injury (Blue Testament): This is less about Kortne and more about who is mentioned here, and well it’s certainly a move that makes sense?

D.C. United has some Academy kids at the Concacaf U-17s and this second goal was a bit of a banger:

And in alum news, a small historic note:

I think that’s all, circling back on reminders, please please please fill out our form (more news soon!) or send it to someone who hasn’t yet, and to check out Donald’s ongoing series on SSFC for Black History Month.

