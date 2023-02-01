MLS Season Pass kicks off today on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass is here!

Major League Soccer supporters in over 100 countries can now subscribe to Apple TV’s exclusive service starting today for access to on-demand content, all upcoming MLS and Leagues Cup matches, and hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games. The best part? There are no blackouts!

Sounds great, right? The catch — if you’re not a season ticket holder, you’ll have to pay up. Subscription prices are $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season. Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month or $79 per season. Up to six family members can share each subscription, and on-demand content will be free to access until the season kicks off on February 25.

MLS has already announced its broadcast team for the season and on-air personalities. We’re holding out hope here in the District that the local radio broadcast component of MLS Season Pass somehow includes the legendary Dave Johnson. D.C. United soccer just isn’t right without hearing, “It’s in the net!”

Of note, we would like to remind MLS and Apple that women can (and most certainly should) do play-by-play.

We’re looking forward to no more blackouts and no more going on a treasure hunt to find out where we can watch the Black-and-Red. The experience from Apple should be top-notch, but we are concerned that the pricing and requirements for access may prove challenging for some supporters or would-be supporters.

This writer is pretty excited to give MLS Season Pass a try and looking forward to a straightforward user experience. I’ll certainly post a review of the service once I’ve had a chance to try it out a bit.

Let us know what you’re looking forward to in the comments and your thoughts on MLS Season Pass!