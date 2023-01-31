Tuesday Freedom Kicks: Kingsbury signed to a new contract, Rooney wants players to earn their time, new on-air personalities for MLS Season Pass, and more!

It’s a Tuesday (that feels like at least a Thursday). We hope you’re doing well this week, soccer fam.

Jackson Hopkins returned to D.C. United for preseason training after his latest stint with the USMNT U20s.

The Boss, aka Wayne Rooney, is serious about players earning their time on the pitch. Check out the latest behind-the-scenes video from the Black-and-Red communications team.

We’re still stoked to see that Washington Spirit has signed Aubrey Kingsbury to a new contract! Check our piece by André.

MLS has announced 31 more on-air personalities for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. We certainly can’t say we agree with all their choices. Let us know what you think in the comments.

And, because it bears saying again, congratulations Kevin Paredes on your first Bundesliga goal! Well deserved!

Very happy to score my first Bundesliga goal! More to come⚡️ pic.twitter.com/L3S7iPPdcs — Kevin Paredes (@KParedes_7) January 30, 2023

The time seems to be flying by as we head toward the 2023 MLS Season (and NWSL Season, which starts on my birthday!), and we are still working on our end to ensure the future of Black and Red United. Please give us a hand by filling out our brief form. (If you already have, thank you!)

Have a great day, friends!