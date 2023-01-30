D.C. homegrowns make news, USMNT Copa America hosting & more: Freedom Kicks for 1/30/23

Hi there, so I guess this is the big thing in D.C. United land over the weekend:

19-year-old Wolfsburg and USMNT defender Kevin Paredes scores his first Bundesliga goal! pic.twitter.com/RwdxjMWgdJ — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) January 28, 2023

Good for the kid, who’s impressed from winter preseason camp onwards, and had an assist last week, so hopefully this leads to his first start in the near future.

And speaking of former D.C. homegrowns, Moses Nyeman is still in Real Salt Lake’s camp:

USMNT January 2023 Friendlies: USA 0-0 Colombia - A bagatelle at BMO Field (SSFC): Don’t think I saw it, guess it was OK?

United States to host 2024 Copa América (SSFC): Hey, how about that!

Sporting KC U-15 Head Coach Luis Pacheco to participate in the Elite Formation Coaching License Program (SKC): This is less about Luis and more about D.C. Coaching Director Matt Arrington’s name being on this list.

Bolaño y el Fuenlabrada separan sus caminos (Killer Asturias): The player formerly known as 2014 D.C. defender Christian Fernandez landed at Real Oviedo for six years and is already moving on from his next club.

Anyway, that's about it for whatever I have, but remember to (if you haven't) fill out our form. It's two questions, less than a cup of coffee! Have yourself a good Monday.