Friday Freedom Kicks: Claudio Reyna resigns from Austin FC, another Loudoun FC signing, VAR comes to NWSL and more

Claudio Reyna resigns as Austin FC sporting director amid USMNT controversy (ESPN)

It looks like no one (except maybe Gio) is coming out of the Reyna-Berhalter drama unscathed. Reyna will stay involved with the team as a technical advisor.

Loudoun United FC sign forward Panos Armenakas (Loudoun United FC)

Loudoun keep up the new signings with Armenakas, who has played for the Australian Youth National Team and Danish club teams.





Loudoun have also announced a Season Kickoff and Kit Reveal Party on February 24. I love a new kit! Although the team won’t get to make as many jokes about Peru copying their uniforms.

NWSL, Hawk-Eye reach VAR first for women’s soccer (Soccer Business Journal)

Apparently the NWSL will be the first women’s domestic professional league to use VAR, which is cool, but also I predict it will be a BIG adjustment for this season. Hawk-Eye also provides VAR support to MLS, meaning the Spirit’s full-time move to Audi Field makes even more sense.

USA vs. Colombia, 2023 friendly: scouting Colombia (SSFC)

Prepare yourself for tomorrow night’s USMNT game by studying up on the competition. Colombia brings a larger roster than Serbia was able to in this non-FIFA window that boasts several experienced club players. Could be another tough fight for this US group.

Finally, the Washington Spirit have finished their first week of pre-season training, so please enjoy these photos of athletes being happy to be back at work after a long vacation.

