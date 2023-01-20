Black and Red United to no longer be supported and monetized by Vox Media after March 1, 2023

Hello, Black and Red United fam. Writing this post hurts a whole lot.

I want to start out by saying a heartfelt thank you to each and every person who has supported our work and this site over the years. This site is nothing without community, and it has been our absolute pleasure to cover D.C. United, Washington Spirit, and Loudoun United for you.

As I’m sure most of you have heard by now, Black and Red United will no longer be supported or monetized by Vox Media starting on March 1, 2023. This was a complete shock to our team, so my apologies that it took us a little bit today to process.

We received an email late this morning telling us most of the MLS sites (and some NHL and NBA communities), along with the community podcasting network, were being cut due to “the economic climate.”

We are incredibly disappointed to see local, independent coverage of MLS and NWSL diminishing and will need all of your support as we plan out what the future looks like. for Black and Red United.

It’s been heartening to see some of the MLS clubs reach out and offer financial support for local, independent journalism. The hard truth is, it costs money to write about the clubs we all love, and I guarantee you most of the independent folks you’ve followed over the years have provided outstanding coverage (at least at some point) at a personal cost.

@Sam_Minton22 - Everyone at our club values our independent soccer journalists and what you add to our community. Adam is going to reach out to see how we can help, including financial support. I'm sure we can find a way to support in a way that allows you to remain independent. — Brian Bilello (@RevsPrez) January 20, 2023

All this being said, we will still be here for at least a little longer, and it’s not clear exactly how things will shake out after March 1. We would appreciate your vocal support on social media, leads, and ideas you all may have.

We want to keep the party going.

— Sarah Kallassy, Managing Editor, Black and Red United