Friday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United head to Salt Lake, D.C. youth start their season, and more

Happy Friday, Black and Red United fam! I don’t know about you all, but this “short” week has felt like an eternity.

D.C. United are back in action tomorrow night against Real Salt Lake, but some key players will be missing. Taxi Fountas will still be on concussion protocol, and captain Steven Birnbaum is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. We see Matai Akinmboni traveled with the team and are hoping to see him get some minutes.

Get your coffee ready, it’s going to be a later night than usual tomorrow - kickoff is at 9:30 pm ET (likely 9:38 pm ET).

D.C. United youth start their 2022-2023 season this weekend. They take on Springfield SYC and Bethesda SC at SegraField.

Washington Spirit takes on San Diego Wave in their second Pride match of the season tomorrow at Audi Field. Gates open early, so be sure to catch Briana Scurry for a book signing and then attend the pregame party and drag show!

See you tomorrow DC



1 PM @AudiField ⚽️ ️‍ (get there early for festivities) pic.twitter.com/Nu4Hs0sY1i — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) September 9, 2022

Well, week 30 of the regular season is upon us. If you’re studying the MLS Eastern and Western Conference tables to see who can clinch a playoff spot this weekend, this article is for you.

Check in with us tomorrow to catch our match preview for Real Salt Lake vs. D.C. United. Let’s take it to the comments!