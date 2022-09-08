Thursday Freedom Kicks: Orlando City win U.S. Open Cup, Josef Martinez suspended, and more

Happy Thursday, everyone. I’m still buzzing from the USWNT match Tuesday night at Audi Field...it was such a magical night for me. I hope everyone who was there enjoyed all the festivities!

US Open Cup champions! Orlando City achieve history, beat Sacramento Republic 3-0 - MLS

Orlando City took a while, but a few mistakes at the back cost Sacramento and Orlando wins the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup 3-0. It’s their first trophy in club history, and they join the Vancouver Whitecaps in qualifying for the 2023 Concacaf Champions League.

Atlanta United suspend Josef Martinez for 1 game - MLS

Atlanta United has suspended their star striker Josef Martinez for 1 game. The reason? A locker room blowup where he reported flipped a table full of chicken and rice.

Reporting w/@FelipeCar here: Josef Martinez has been suspended from #ATLUTD for a week for, among other things, flipping over a table full of chicken and rice in the locker room. On @TheAthleticSCCR: https://t.co/CpxYFy0Krs — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) September 7, 2022

Humiliation for Liverpool as vibrant Napoli rip them to shreds - The Guardian

Liverpool got smoked by Napoli by a 4-1 scoreline to open up their Champions League campaign. Not a great start for Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

National Soccer Hall of Fame announces final ballots for election to 2023 class - NSHOF

Landon Donovan and DaMarcus Beasley lead the list of nominees who have made the final ballot for the 2023 Hall of Fame class. Players with D.C. United ties that also made the final list: Nick Rimando, Tony Sanneh, Dwayne DeRosario, and Eddie Johnson.

In NWSL news, Freja Olofsson has left Racing Louisville to join Real Madrid as the transfer window is set to close in Spain.

Keira Walsh: What is impact of world-record transfer from Man City to Barcelona? - BBC

Keira Walsh just completed a move from Manchester City to FC Barcelona in a world record transfer in women’s soccer. It’s interesting that some of England’s star players from their Euro-winning roster have decided to either retire or leave the WSL for greener pastures elsewhere.

Tony Gustavsson’s belief-based approach to the Matildas is testing the faith as old struggles continue - ABC Australia

Tony Gustavsson has tried to get Australia to a level where they can contend as hosts at next summer’s Women’s World Cup. However, the Matildas have struggled mightily, which has led fans to wonder if a change should be made before the opening match next July.

That’s it for today...enjoy it all!