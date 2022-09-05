Hi there, so my kids’ school does a holiday care program, so I can drop off the boys and get things done (really!) without the burden of work. So imagine my disgust when the teacher of my oldest says there’s no school on Monday and he doesn’t want to go to school. Well I hate that subterfuge, but am willing to compromise a little on it, since there’s little pool time left to use.

Recaps of D.C. United’s scoreless draw with the Colorado Rapids by us and WaPo.

Recap: Hounds outlast Loudoun 2-1 (me): Wait which Benteke should get DP money again?

Washington Spirit name Albertin Montoya as Interim Head Coach (us): Seems like this is good? WaPo with more.

Look if you like Dave Johnson (and if you read this blog and don’t, how dare you?), take a look at these if you have a second:

Meanwhile, hey, Edison Flores may make his triumphant return!

El Salvador vs Perú el 27 de Septiembre en Washington DC. La Selecta regresa al DMV — Moises Linares (@MlinaresDC) September 3, 2022

Sophia Smith scores twice as USWNT defeat Nigeria 4-0 (SSFC): Speaking of return, the United States ladies are in town to play this week.

Anyway, gonna go and expect my oldest to renegotiate the terms of this agreement today. Thoughts and prayers.