D.C. United vs. Colorado Rapids: Preview, time, and how to watch

D.C. United looks to hang on to their momentum from Wednesday’s win over NYCFC heading into tonight’s match against the Colorado Rapids.

If the Black-and-Red hope to finish the season strong, they’ve got to keep building on Wednesday’s result. Tonight’s matchup with Colorado could provide D.C. an opportunity to nab another three points, this time at home.

The Rapids have been off form, giving up ten goals in their last two away matches, most recently losing 4-1 to Nashville. In August, Colorado gave up 21 goals. Three points could be in the Black-and-Red’s sights if they can capitalize on their fortified attack while holding it down on the backline against the likes of Rubio, Zardes, and Abubakar.

With Taxi Fountas still unavailable due to concussion protocol and mounting challenges, D.C. will need to keep the “next man up” mentality going as the team moves into the final stretch of a difficult season.

For head coach Wayne Rooney, the Black-and-Red’s performance against NYCFC was “the best performance we’ve had since I’ve been here.” Listen to his take on Wednesday’s match as D.C. United gear up to go again against Colorado!

Key Player: Christian Benteke

DP Christian Benteke makes his Audi Field debut after a strong start in Black-and-Red against NYCFC. Benteke will look to make a strong start at home, hopefully helping D.C. to three points in front of the club’s stalwart supporters.

Watch Out For: Diego Rubio, Gyasi Zardes, Lalas Abubakar

Rubio, Zardes, and Abubakar are Colorado’s top goal scorers and have been able to create quite a bit of trouble for their opponents this season.

Challenges: D.C. United must exploit any weak spots in Colorado’s leaky defense while maintaining their backline. Staying strong in the midfield and being quick on the counter would help the Black-and-Red tonight.

Previously: D.C. and Colorado haven’t met on the pitch since 2020 when the Rapids downed the Black-and-Red 2-1 at Audi Field.

D.C. United Availability:

Out: Taxi Fountas (head), Adrien Perez (foot), Brendan Hines-Ike (foot), Brad Smith (knee)

Questionable: Rafael Romo (head)

Colorado Rapids Availability:

Out: Braian Galván (right knee), Aboubacar Keita (torn ACL right knee), Oliver Larraz (right leg), Jack Price (upper body), Dantouma Toure (right knee), Sebastian Anderson (right leg), Jackson Travis (core)

Location: Audi Field, Washington, DC

Kickoff time: 7:30 pm ET

Referee: Tori Penso

Available TV: NBC Sports Washington, TeleXitos

Available streaming: dcunited.com

Feel free to check our DCU how to watch guide to figure out what your best option is.

For listings in other countries, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.