Wednesday Freedom Kicks: Romo has surgery, Tinaya Alexander moves to Europe, and more

There are benefits to waking up early to be in the office by 7:30 AM; today’s kicks come to you at a reasonable hour thanks to the need to prepare them the evening before! Apologies for any missed or already-outdated news. Right to the kicks!

D.C. United Goalkeeper Rafael Romo Undergoes Knee Surgery: Will this home finale offer fans one last goodbye to Bill Hamid (if he even is leaving)? Time will tell. At the time of this writing, Hamid remains on high alert to become a father today. Paternity leave may rob fans of their farewell, but giving this world a new Hamid is a heck of a departure gift from this legendary goalkeeper.

| Rafael Romo has undergone surgery on his knee to address a medial meniscus tear. — D.C. United (@dcunited) September 20, 2022

Angel City FC vs Washington Spirit: While the Washington Spirit have at last been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, the same cannot be said for their opponent this evening.

Washington Spirit’s Tinaya Alexander transfers to Montpelier HSC: The rookie is heading to France to play for Montpelier HSC. Bonne chance !

Spirit forward Tinaya Alexander transferring to France’s Montpellier HSC.



Thank you T! Always cheering you on❤️ https://t.co/zXpJYytRDy — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) September 19, 2022

Loudoun United vs Hartford Athletic: Tab Ramos coaches Hartford, and it’s been going well for them so far. Here’s hoping Loudoun can put an end to that streak.

The Maryland Bobcats have clinched their spot in the NISA playoffs, a mighty feat considering the curse weighing down soccer in this region.

CLINCHED ✅



We have officially clinched a spot in the NISA 2022 Playoffs! Now it’s time to end the season strong and push to get that first playoff match at home.



Thanks for the support all season - now let’s end the season with a strong push!#ForAll pic.twitter.com/YBLlelSgs1 — Maryland Bobcats FC (@MDBobcatsFC) September 20, 2022

I promise I don’t mean to sound like a broken record, but what’s happened in NASCAR over the last three weeks is simply unprecedented. Three first-time-this-season winners play spoilers by sweeping the Round of 16. Chris Buscher became the 19th (!) different winner this season by claiming victory at Bristol Motor Speedway. 19 winners ties the record for most winners in a single NASCAR season, last achieved in 2001. Of note, this season still sees past champions Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. without wins, as well as playoff contender Ryan Blaney. With 7 races to go, the record may very well be broken.

I'm running out of ways to say I'm surprised...



With Saturday's win by @Chris_Buescher, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has tied four other years ('56, '58, '61, '01) with the most winners in a single season (19).#NASCAR | #SrigleyStats Presented by @gearupgame_on pic.twitter.com/oNeCAOC4zK — Joseph Srigley (@joe_srigley) September 18, 2022

That’s all for this morning. Remind me what I neglected to share with you all by posting it below.