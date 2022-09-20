Fantasy Focus: Two for Three

Deep Pokects FC was the leader this round, running up 152 points and jumping into second place overall.

But with just two rounds to go, BL4CKnRED has a lead of 146 points at the top of the table. It’s not over, but...

Positional Leaders

Goalkeepers

Raul Gudino (ATL, $7.1) posted two clean sheets on the way to 16 points, leading the goalkeepers just ahead of Brad Stuver (ATX, $8.6), who had one clean sheet and 14 points. Pedro Gallese (ORL, $7.3) rounded out the top three with 12 points on a clean sheet. For United, David Ochoa ($7.2) scored 3 points.

Defenders

Atlanta’s Andrew Gutman ($6.4) tallied two clean sheets and an assist for 21 points, sharing the defending lead with Luis Martins (SKC, $4.1), whose two clean sheets were matched by two assists. In third was Brooks Lennon (ATL, $11.3) with 18 points on two clean sheets. The D.C. defense was led by Donovan Pines ($5.3) with 7 points, followed by Andy Najar ($7.1) with 5, Steven Birnbaum ($6.5) with 4, and Chris Odoi-Atsem ($4.0) with 3.

Midfielders

Riqui Puig (LAG, $10.7) led the midfielders with three assists and 20 points, just ahead of his teammate Gaston Brugman ($7.4), who scored 18 points on two goals. Vancouver’s Ryan Gauld ($10.6) rounded out the top three with 17 points on a goal and an assist. The DCU midfield featured Chris Durkin ($6.9) with 7 points, Martin Rodriguez ($6.8) and Victor Palsson ($6.8) with 5, Ravel Morrison ($6.5) with 4, Sofiane Djeffal ($4.0) and Jackson Hopkins ($4.00) with 2, and Russell Canouse ($4.6) with 1.

Forwards

Austin’s Mousse Djitte ($4.6) added an assist to his hat trick on the way to 23 points, leading the forwards and all scorers. Behind him was the 21-point pair of Carlos Vela (LA, $9.7) and Gonzalo Higuain ($10.2), both of whom scored three goals over two games. United’s forwards were led by Christian Benteke ($8.6) with 10 points, followed by Taxi Fountas ($9.6) with 6, Nigel Robertha ($5.0) with 3, and both Ola Kamara ($5.5) and Miguel Berry ($4.0) with 2.

Looking Ahead

Seattle and Cincinnati play twice this round, and everyone else plays once. I like Joe Willis (NSH, $8.9) in goal at vs. Houston , and Alastair Johnston (MTL, $9.5) in defense vs. DCU. In midfield, Riqui Puig looks good vs. RSL, and Brenner (CIN, $9.9) has scored five goals over his last two matches, so he’s hard to ignore at forward @ Seattle and vs. Chicago.