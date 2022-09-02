Friday Freedom Kicks: Benteke to make home debut, Jake Rooney tears it up at Derby County, and more

It’s been a good week for D.C. United supporters. Anytime the Black-and-Red can snag three points in a midweek match, we’ll take it. A win against the reigning MLS Champs? Even better.

With Sunday fast approaching, D.C. United prepares to welcome Christian Benteke home. The DP will make his Audi Field debut on Sunday night, September 4, against the Colorado Rapids.

Benteke put in a solid 20’ against NYCFC on Wednesday night, having flown directly to The City That Never Sleeps from London. We’re looking forward to seeing what a well-rested Benteke can do on the pitch.

Sunday, we welcome home a new member of the Black-and-Red family @AudiField @ChrisBenteke — D.C. United (@dcunited) September 2, 2022

Wayne Rooney’s cousin, Jake Rooney, has been tearing it up at Derby County. A recent win against Grimsby Town has some comparing him to Beckenbauer.

In the District (and the whole DMV, actually), the kids are alright. Check out Charlie Boehm’s look at what Wayne Rooney means for the youth pipeline.

In case you missed it, MLS released the 2022 MLS Cup Playoff schedule and broadcast details. We know... it’s a sore subject.

For the first time since his firing, Hernán Losada spoke about his time at D.C. United. Wayne Rooney had some observations about the state of the Black-and-Red that he shared after the matchup with NYCFC.

Rooney said, “Yeah, it’s quite strange when you come in the middle of the season, and I didn’t feel the players were fit enough to play the way I wanted to play. So, I don’t know what, under the previous coach Hernán, I don’t know what they were doing, But one thing’s for sure, the players were mentally tired. So, just giving them players the ability to believe...”

We'll just leave this here...

| Hernán Losada legt de enorme cultuurverschillen tussen Amerika en België bloot!



Bekijk/beluister de volledige aflevering hier: https://t.co/wXVyAuB0dX! pic.twitter.com/bofL3ZMmo9 — Eleven Sports (NL) (@ElevenSportsBEn) September 2, 2022

And on a lighter note, here's our coach who believes in giving the kids a chance, absolutely crushing it at 18:

