D.C. loses (Taxi racism?), Spirit win & more: Freedom Kicks for 9/19/22

A pall cast over another tragic loss and forgettable season.

By Ryan Keefer
/ new
MLS: Inter Miami CF at D.C. United Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Hi there, well I started off thinking I was taking the whole family to the game, but ended up taking the older child, whose last game was in 20…17? Against the Quakes. He had more fun this time, even if they lost.

Recaps of D.C. United’s 3-2 loss to Inter Miami by us, WaPo and PSW. Miami Herald ($) with the other end.

So here’s where it *appears to happen:

And here’s D.C.’s statement on things as of late Sunday:

More to come on this for sure.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s by us and WaPo.

Perez keys LouCity’s 4-goal performance (LouCity): Loudoun almost came back from 3 goals down but lost 4-2. Ted Ku-DiPietro good, but Louisville has more and did better.

The Underdog Streamer Betting Big on Overlooked Sports (FOS): Flo Sports: Good again? God help us.

Finally, Spielberg’s new film is semi-autobiographical and looks to be a surefire critical hit in awards season. Trailer:

