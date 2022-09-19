D.C. loses (Taxi racism?), Spirit win & more: Freedom Kicks for 9/19/22

Hi there, well I started off thinking I was taking the whole family to the game, but ended up taking the older child, whose last game was in 20…17? Against the Quakes. He had more fun this time, even if they lost.

Recaps of D.C. United’s 3-2 loss to Inter Miami by us, WaPo and PSW. Miami Herald ($) with the other end.

So here’s where it *appears to happen:

Ugly incident tonight in Inter Miami game. DC’s Taxi Fountas allegedly used a racist word toward Miami’s Damion Lowe. This was the confrontation between the two players. Game was stopped for several minutes. Inter Miami coach Phil Neville said it was “unacceptable word.” pic.twitter.com/7gfSAMbKHe — Will Manso (@WillManso) September 19, 2022

And here’s D.C.’s statement on things as of late Sunday:

DC United has issued a statement on tonight’s incident:



“D.C. United are aware of the allegations involving a player during the match against Inter Miami CF. The club will work closely with Major League Soccer and Inter Miami to investigate the incident.” — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) September 19, 2022

More to come on this for sure.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s by us and WaPo.

Perez keys LouCity’s 4-goal performance (LouCity): Loudoun almost came back from 3 goals down but lost 4-2. Ted Ku-DiPietro good, but Louisville has more and did better.

The Underdog Streamer Betting Big on Overlooked Sports (FOS): Flo Sports: Good again? God help us.

Finally, Spielberg’s new film is semi-autobiographical and looks to be a surefire critical hit in awards season. Trailer: