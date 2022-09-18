D.C. United vs. Inter Miami CF: Preview, time, and how to watch

D.C. United needs to finish the season strong. We know. We’re beginning to sound like a broken record here. With only three matches remaining and playoffs out of the question, how the Black-and-Red leans into these final weeks still matters.

Inter Miami CF will arrive at Audi Field fresh off a 2-1 win at home against the Columbus Crew, where a stalwart Gonzalo Higuaín notched a brace to lead his squad to victory.

On the other hand, the Black-and-Red returns home from a lackluster road trip with only a point. D.C. United played to a scoreless draw with Real Salt Lake but floundered against Sporting Kansas City, giving up three goals and dropping three points.

Back at Audi Field, the Black-and-Red look to regain their intensity and close out this 2022 season with a few matches to build on. Hopefully, D.C. United will have some fun, too, in these final matches. Head coach Wayne Rooney said, “I say that to the players before every game. Me last message is, ‘always enjoy it.’ That’s what we all grew up doing. We all grew up watching football, playing football, and loving what we do. So if you enjoy what you do, nine times out of 10, you do a better job at it.”

Check out what head coach Wayne Rooney had to say:

Key Player: Taxi Fountas (we hope)

We are all waiting for Taxi Fountas’ return after a hard knock put him on concussion protocol. The striker has been sorely missed in D.C.’s XI, and the Black-and-Red have certainly been the worse for wear without him on the field, creating opportunities and racking up goals. Head coach Wayne Rooney is looking forward to seeing Fountas link up with Christian Benteke, D.C.’s marquee signing of the last transfer window. Rooney said, “I’m excited to see them both play together. I think the way both of their games are, they complement each other very well.”

Watch Out For: Gonzalo Higuaín and Alejandro Pozuelo

Higuaín and Pozuelo weren’t named to the most recent MLS Team of the Week for nothing. Pozuelo provided the assist for Higuaín’s game-winner against Columbus on Tuesday and routinely poses a threat to opponents on the pitch. Higuaín has scored nine goals in the past 12 matches he’s played for Miami, also making him one to watch.

Challenges: D.C. United looks to end the 2022 season on a high note and develop consistency in their performance.

Previously: D.C. United and Inter Miami CF last met in Florida at DRV PNK Stadium back in May, where they split points in a 2-2 draw.

D.C. United Availability:

Out: Adrien Perez (foot), Brendan Hines-Ike (foot), Brad Smith (knee)

Inter Miami CF Availability:

Out: Ian Fray (knee), Robbie Robinson (hamstring), Brek Shea (hamstring), Coretin Jean (knee)

Questionable: Damion Lowe (knee)

Location: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Kickoff time: 5 pm ET

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Available TV: NBC Sports Washington, TeleXitos

Available streaming: dcunited.com

Feel free to check our DCU how to watch guide to figure out what your best option is.

For listings in other countries, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.