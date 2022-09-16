Friday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United players get the call up, Hispanic Heritage Month, and more

The season is winding down for D.C. United with only three matches left before our players take a much-needed break. The Black-and-Red will be back at home on Sunday, ready to take on Inter Miami CF. Sunday is one of only two home matches left, so if you haven’t caught a game in a while, don’t miss out.

Another international break is fast approaching, giving D.C.’s players another chance to shine on the world stage. Jackson Hopkins, Andy Najar, and Ravel Morrison all received the call up from their respective national teams.

Former D.C. United player and fan favorite Kevin Paredes also received a call up to the U-20 Men’s Youth National Team.

Check out the full roster to see which of your favorite players may have been tapped to compete.

District sports teams are hosting special nights in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. At this weekend’s D.C. United match, the Black-and-Red will host Noche Latina complete with a party on the pitch, a matchday giveaway, custom merch designed by Latina artist Elena Seaton, and special concessions.

Ravel Morrison will see some changes when he rejoins the Reggae Boyz. Jamaica Football Federation officially announced Heimir Hallgrímsson as new head coach. The Icelandic coach most recently managed Al Arabi SC in Qatar. He coached the Iceland National Team from 2013-2018.