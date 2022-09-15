Thursday Freedom Kicks: USMNT roster released, Haaland scores wonder goal, and more:

Happy Thursday, everyone. Before you break down the new Nike World Cup jerseys, here’s the news from yesterday:

Gregg Berhalter names September USMNT roster - SSFC

The USMNT has a roster for friendlies this month against Japan and Saudi Arabia. No D.C. United players on the roster, but former Black-and-Red Paul Arriola is back on the squad.

There was a lot of Champions League action from yesterday, but none better than this Johan Cruyff-like wonder strike from Erling Haaland for Manchester City against his former team, Borussia Dortmund.

IT HAD TO BE ERLING HAALAND AGAINST HIS FORMER CLUB pic.twitter.com/QSmZ6COy8H — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 14, 2022

WUT.

2022 U.S. Soccer jerseys released - SSFC

The new USMNT and USWNT jerseys were officially released early this morning. We all know what they looked like, so commence the official comments.

Campeones Cup champs! NYCFC knock off Atlas FC, 2-0 - MLS

NYCFC are the Campeones Cup champions, beating Atlas 2-0 at Yankee Stadium. That’s 3 Campeones Cup wins in a row for Major League Soccer.

Spanish referees reach deal to end strike, paving way for women’s league to start - ESPNFC

The new Liga F will finally begin this weekend in Spain, as referees have agreed to end their strike. The women’s league will now proceed, with defending champions FC Barcelona looking to repeat.

UEFA charges Eintracht Frankfurt for ‘racist behaviour,’ Marseille for ‘crowd disturbances’ - ESPNFC

UEFA drops some charges on Eintracht Frankfurt and Olympique de Marseille for racist behavior and crowd disturbances. Gotta get to the bottom all that immediately and levy huge punishments.

Chelsea’s Todd Boehly wants Premier League North v South All-Star match - The Guardian

Chelsea FC’s new owner wants to bring a bit of the All Star flair to the Premier League. I got a better idea:

Premier League All-Stars vs. EFL Championship All-Stars. Losing players get relegated. GOALIE WARZ

That’s all for today!