Wednesday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United loses, Washington Spirit get their own Metro card, and more

It’s Wednesday, and my oh my was that weather beautiful yesterday. And today. And tomorrow? Get outside and enjoy one of like 3 weeks to enjoy the outdoors all year! To the kicks!

Sporting Kansas City 3-0 D.C. United: The Black and Red take a commanding and convincing lead in the race for the Wooden Spoon. Head Coach Wayne Rooney fails to see this as an achievement and is wholeheartedly disappointed in last night’s performance. On a side note, I really hope the scheduling next year prevents Saturday-Tuesday/Sunday-Wednesday matchups.

If over the last decade or so, you found yourself stunned by Bill Hamid’s talents in goal and his deep love for the D.C. community, you might want to come out to Buzzard Point for United’s last match-up this year (Oct. 9 against FC Cincinnati). Though... it sounds like Bill has some work to do behind the scenes to make that happen.

However, "In order to do that, he's got to put the work in because he needs to get in better shape and be ready. I'll see where he's at. I think it will be difficult for him to do that. We'll give him every opportunity." #dcu #mls — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) September 14, 2022

Who is Matai Akinmboni? D.C. United 15-year-old handed pro debut by Wayne Rooney: We see you still writing in-depth pieces on D.C. United, Jason.

What the 2022 MLS season meant for DC United: Best to skim this one from Matt Doyle if you have a weak stomach.

Three big questions following DC United’s 2022 season: More from MLSsoccer.com, this time written by Tom Bogert. It sure feels like we’re already in the offseason with these articles.

Metro’s Latest SmarTrip Cards Celebrate The Washington Spirit Championship Win: Has it been so long since I’ve used the Metro that I didn’t even know they did this sort of thing? It has reminded me that I really need to consolidate the eight SmarTrip cards I have lying around. This, however, makes me want a ninth.

Getting To Know: Camryn Biegalski: Don’t mess with Camryn on a deserted island. Given four things to take, she’d confidently only take two: her boyfriend and a machete.

USMNT World Cup Kit Reveal 09/15: Someday, I may finally own a US national team jersey. I don’t think it’s this year.

The USWNT announced their final matches of the year, both against Germany on the East Coast.





Our final matches of 2022...



USA vs Germany

November 10

@DRVPNKStadium, Ft. Lauderdale



USA vs Germany

November 13

@RedBullArena, Harrison — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) September 13, 2022

IndyCar has a 2022 champion, and his name is Will Power. 8 years removed from his last title, Power showed the key to a championship really is consistency after winning only one race this year. All those other race winners, Penske teammates included, can bask in the shadows of Will Power’s season-long strong performances, though. Congrats.

Meanwhile, where consistency is only one key toward navigating a more chaotic playoff system, NASCAR is teeming with parity. Bubba Wallace put in a dominant performance to become the 18th different winner this season, but like last week, a playoff driver did not win the race. In a season of 16 winners, it’s wild that none of them have won a race in this first round of the playoffs. Wallace’s win shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise though. He has the best average finish in the last 10 races.

That’s all for today. Now get kicking in the comments, preferably from a location that allows you to breathe some of this fresh air today.